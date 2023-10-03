About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV - 43" Class (42.5" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV - 43" Class (42.5" Diag)

43UJ6200

4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV - 43" Class (42.5" Diag)

UJ6200
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Yes

TruMotion 120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

Yes

Active HDR

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

IPS Technology

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Standard Remote Only

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Channel Plus

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share

Yes

Content Share

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2 Channel

Output Power

20W

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

3 (HDCP 2.2)

USB

2

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Component In

Shared w/ Composite

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

WALL MOUNT

VESA

200 x 200

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

W/O Stand (WxDxH)

975x 96x 580 mm

W/ Stand (WxDxH)

975x 241x 634 mm

Shipping (WxDxH)

1,060x 152x 643 mm

W/O Stand Weight

9.3 Kg

W/ Stand Weight

9.5 Kg

Shipping Weight

12.1 Kg

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

772454069505

Model Year

2017

