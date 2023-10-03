32" LK5400 LG FHD SMART TV

About Cookies on This Site

LED the Pack

An array of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) across this LG TV brings exceptional brightness to the beautiful high-definition picture. LEDs are also energy-efficient while enabling a slimmer, more stylish cabinet design.

High Definition and Mighty

Watch TV and movies in Full HD 1080p high-definition sharpness. Images are crystal-clear and full of fine detail that gets lost at lower resolutions.

Dynamic Colour

Greener grass. Bluer skies. Richer sunsets and skin tones. Colours all look better than ever thanks to this special process that enhances the entire wheel — red, green, blue, cyan, magenta and yellow — as well as their hue and luminance.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG model.

Pump Up the Colour

See high definition in a way not previously possible. High dynamic range is now available on high-definition televisions with LG's advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization for a more striking HD image. (HDR10 and HLG formats supported.)

*2K Active HDR supports only HDR10/HLG. HDR10 via HDMI/Streaming/USB and HLG via Streaming/USB.

Sounds like a Winner

Add new life to TV shows and movies with Virtual Surround Plus. LG's simulated surround effect seems to recreate sounds—everything from blastoffs to bumps in the night—like they're happening all around, using just the TV speakers with no additional hardware required.

Simply Smart

webOS™ 4.0 is a simple Smart operating system to use with our Magic Remote and refined launcher bar. Enjoy many of the features using just our intelligent voice recognition, quickly get to the apps you want, zoom in and record what's on your screen, connect to any Bluetooth device and even use your TV as a music player.

*Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Technology

LED

Screen Size

32"

Native Resolution (Pixels)

1920 x 1080

PICTURE QUALITY

Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Active HDR

Yes

HDR Format Support

HDR10, HLG

Dynamic Colour

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

10W

Simulated Surround Sound

Virtual Surround Plus

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built In

Yes (802.11ac)

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

SMART

webOS™

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Channel Plus

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share

Yes

Content Share

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

INPUTS

HDMI

2 (side)

Audio Return Channel Support (via HDMI)

Yes (HMDI 1)

USB v 2.0

1 (side)

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite In

1 (rear, shared with component)

Ethernet

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi

WALL MOUNT

VESA

200 x 200

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)

731 x 438 x 82 mm
28.8” x 17.2” x 3.2”

Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)

731 x 478 x 174 mm
28.8” x 18.8” x 6.9”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

835 x 514 x 163 mm
32.9” x 20.2” x 6.4”

Weight Without Stand

4.4kg/9.7lbs

Weight With Stand

4.5kg/9.9lbs

Shipping Weight

5.9kg/13.0lbs

UPC

719192622319

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

