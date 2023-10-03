42 Inch 1080p Smart TV LED TV

About Cookies on This Site

42LB5800

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

LB5800

42” Class (41.9” diagonal)

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Display Type

LED

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

MCI 120

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Ready

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Clear Voice II

Yes

LG SMART TV FEATURES

Premium Content

Netflix, Hulu Plus, Youtube and more

MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB Playback

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Standard

Vesa® Wall Mount Pattern

Yes

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

37.83” x 22.32” x 2.19” | 961 x 567 x 56mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

37.83” x 24.02” x 8.58” | 961 x 610 x 218mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

41.50” x 25.39” x 5.75” 1054 x 645 x 146mm

TV without Stand Weight

20.3 lbs/9.2kg

TV with Stand Weight

20.9 lbs/9.5kg

TV Shipping Weight

25.6/11.6kg

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192593459

SUMMARY

Screen Size

42"

