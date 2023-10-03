About Cookies on This Site

3D-CAPABLE BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH SMART TV AND BUILT-IN WI-FI®

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D-CAPABLE BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH SMART TV AND BUILT-IN WI-FI®

BP540

3D-CAPABLE BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH SMART TV AND BUILT-IN WI-FI®

Print

All Spec

VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT

VOB

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG2 PS/TS

Yes

MPEG-1

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

AVC Rec

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

MKV

Yes

WMV

Yes

M4V

Yes

TS

Yes

MP4

Yes

FLV

Yes

MOV

Yes

3GP

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI™ Out

1

USB

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

Coaxial Audio

Yes

FEATURES

SmartShare (DLNA)

Yes

All-in-One Search

Yes

LG Remote App

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

LG Cloud (Option)

Yes

Private Sound Mode 2.0

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS™

Yes

DTS2.0+Digital Out

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

FLAC

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

12W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.2" x 1.6" x 7.9"

Package Dimensions (W x H x D)

16.5" x 10.4" x 3.2"

Net Weight

3.0 lbs

Package Weight

4.3 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

