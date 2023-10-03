We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player | DivX®, MP3, WMA and JPEG Compatibility
All Spec
-
DVD (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
-
Yes
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
-
Yes
-
MP3 Decoding
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 TAG
-
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (Video Mode)
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW (VR Mode)
-
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Dual Disc
-
Yes
-
JPEG
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
CD-G
-
Yes
-
Zoom
-
Yes
-
Book Marker
-
Yes
-
Book Marker Search
-
Yes
-
Last Condition memory (1EA)
-
Yes
-
Resume/Stop
-
Yes
-
Quick Loading
-
Yes
-
Subtitle Still
-
Yes
-
Initial Logo
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow
-
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play
-
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow Effect
-
Yes
-
Scan (Fwd/Rev)
-
Yes
-
Skip (Fwd/Rev)
-
Yes
-
Slow (Fwd)
-
Yes
-
Slow (Rev)
-
Yes
-
Repeat
-
Yes
-
Program
-
Yes
-
# of Programmable Track
-
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
Black Level Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Vocal On/Off
-
Yes
-
PBC On/Off
-
Yes
-
DRC On/Off
-
Yes
-
480p to 1080i Up conversion
-
Yes
-
480p to 1080p Up conversion
-
Yes
-
Audio CD Ripping
-
Yes
-
Digital/Analog Conversion
-
TBD
-
NTSC
-
TBD
-
Deep Colour
-
TBD
-
xvYCC
-
TBD
-
Composite Output
-
480i
-
Component Output
-
Up to 1080i
-
HDMI™ Output
-
Up to 1080i
-
Digital/Analog Conversion
-
TBD
-
Signal/Noise Ratio
-
TBD
-
DTS™
-
TBD
-
DTS-HD Master Audio™
-
TBD
-
Dolby® TrueHD
-
TBD
-
2ch Down Mix
-
TBD
-
LPCM
-
TBD
-
Dolby® Digital
-
TBD
-
Dolby® Digital Plus
-
TBD
-
Composite Video Out
-
Yes
-
Component Video Out
-
Yes
-
HDMI™ Out
-
Yes
-
Analog Audio Out (L/R)
-
Yes
-
Coaxial Audio
-
Yes
-
Optical Audio
-
Yes
-
A/V Cable
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
2 (AAA)
-
Power Requirements
-
TBD
-
Operating Temperature
-
TBD
-
Operating Humidity
-
TBD
-
ENERGY STAR® Rated
-
TBD
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
TBD
-
Limited Warranty
-
TBD
