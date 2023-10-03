About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DVD Player | DivX®, MP3, WMA and JPEG Compatibility

Specs

Reviews

Support

DVD Player | DivX®, MP3, WMA and JPEG Compatibility

DV580H

DVD Player | DivX®, MP3, WMA and JPEG Compatibility

Print

All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

DVD (NTSC)

Yes

DVD (PAL)

Yes

Audio CD

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

MP3 Decoding

Yes

MP3 ID3 TAG

Yes

DVD-R/-RW (Video Mode)

Yes

DVD-RW (VR Mode)

Yes

DVD+R/+RW

Yes

WMA

Yes

Dual Disc

Yes

JPEG

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

CD-G

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Zoom

Yes

Book Marker

Yes

Book Marker Search

Yes

Last Condition memory (1EA)

Yes

Resume/Stop

Yes

Quick Loading

Yes

Subtitle Still

Yes

Initial Logo

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

Auto Power Off

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

JPEG Slideshow

Yes

JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play

Yes

JPEG Slideshow Effect

Yes

Scan (Fwd/Rev)

Yes

Skip (Fwd/Rev)

Yes

Slow (Fwd)

Yes

Slow (Rev)

Yes

Repeat

Yes

Program

Yes

# of Programmable Track

Yes

A-B Repeat

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

Black Level Adjustment

Yes

Vocal On/Off

Yes

PBC On/Off

Yes

DRC On/Off

Yes

480p to 1080i Up conversion

Yes

480p to 1080p Up conversion

Yes

Audio CD Ripping

Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

TBD

NTSC

TBD

Deep Colour

TBD

xvYCC

TBD

Composite Output

480i

Component Output

Up to 1080i

HDMI™ Output

Up to 1080i

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

TBD

Signal/Noise Ratio

TBD

DTS™

TBD

DTS-HD Master Audio™

TBD

Dolby® TrueHD

TBD

2ch Down Mix

TBD

LPCM

TBD

Dolby® Digital

TBD

Dolby® Digital Plus

TBD

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Composite Video Out

Yes

Component Video Out

Yes

HDMI™ Out

Yes

Analog Audio Out (L/R)

Yes

Coaxial Audio

Yes

Optical Audio

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

A/V Cable

Yes

Batteries

2 (AAA)

POWER

Power Requirements

TBD

Operating Temperature

TBD

Operating Humidity

TBD

ENERGY STAR® Rated

TBD

Power Consumption

TBD

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

TBD

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

TBD

What people are saying