Specs

Reviews

Support

HB906SB

The LG HB906SB home entertainment system will be a welcome upgrade to any family room.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER

Total Output Power

1 100W

Amplifier Configuration

5.1CH

Amplifier Configuration

D-Class

Subwoofer

200W(Passive)

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Blu-ray 3D

Yes

Blu-ray Disc

Yes

BD-R/RE

Yes

DVD-Video

Yes

DVD±R

Yes

DVD-RW

Yes

DVD+RW

Yes

Audio CD

Yes

CD-R/RW

Yes

VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT

MPEG4 AVC., (H.264)

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

SMPTE VC1, (VC-9)

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

DivX/DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

APPLICATIONS

DLNA® Certified

Yes

BonusView

Yes

BD-Live™

Yes

MusicID®

Yes

BROADBAND

SmartTV

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

162MHZ/12bit

NTSC

60Hz

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Composite Output

Yes

Component Output

Yes

HDMI™ Output

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

192MHZ/24bit

LPCM

Yes

2 Channel Down Mix

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS™

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

SIMPLINK™

Yes

Instant Tray Open

Yes

Quick Booting

Yes

Firmware Update

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Wireless LAN

Yes

Quick Loading

Yes

Repeat

Yes

A-B Repeat

Yes

Speaker/Woofer Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distant (Channel Delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay

Yes

Sleep

Yes

TUNER

Audio Tuner Band

FM/AM

Radio Tuner Presets

50 Station

INPUTS /OUTPUTS

Digital Audio In

Optical Rear

HDMI™ In

2 Rear

HDMI™ Out

1 Rear

Component Video Out

Yes, Rear

Composite Video Out

Yes, Rear

AM/FM Antenna Inputs

Yes, Rear

Ethernet (RJ-45)

Yes, Rear

USB 2.0 In

Yes, Front

iPod/iPhone Cradle

Yes, Rear

Portable Audio In

Yes, Front

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Speaker Cables

6

AM/FM Antennas

Yes

Remote Control

CB3

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

150W

Power Off Consumption

1.4W

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main Unit Dimensions

434 x 57 x 281

Front Speaker Dimensions

94 x 211 x 83

Centre Speaker Dimensions

327 x 99 x 76

Rear Speaker Dimensions

94 x 182 x 83

Subwoofer Dimensions

190 x 385 x 358

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying