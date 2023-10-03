About Cookies on This Site

1000 Watts| Wireless | Blu-Ray Disc™ Player

HB994PK

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER

Total Output Power

1000W (4Ω, Peak)

Front/Rear Speaker Type

Tallboy/Tallboy

Subwoofer Speaker Type

Active (200W)

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Integrated Video Player

Single BD Tray

Blu-ray Disc

Yes

BD-R/RE

Yes

DVD-Video

Yes

DVD±R

Yes

DVD-RW

Yes

DVD+RW

Yes

Audio CD

Yes

CD-R/RW

Yes

VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT

MPEG4 AVC., (H.264)

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

SMPTE VC1, (VC-9)

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

APPLICATIONS

DLNA® Certified

Yes

BonusView

Yes

BD-Live™

Yes

MusicID®

Gracenote

BROADBAND

YouTube™

Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

27MHz/8bit

NTSC

60Hz

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Composite Output

480i

Component Output

Up to 1080i

HDMI™ Output

Up to 1080p/24fps or 60Hz

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

192MHZ/24bit

Signal/Noise Ratio

100 dB

LPCM

Yes

2 Channel Down Mix

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS™

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Screen Saver

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Quick Loading

Yes

Scan (fwd/rev)

Yes

Skip (fwd/rev)

Yes

Slow (fwd/rev)

Yes

Firmware Update

(Via Network, USB, Disc)

Repeat

Yes

A-B Repeat

Yes

Speaker/Woofer Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distant (Channel Delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay

Yes

Sleep

Yes

TUNER

Audio Tuner Band

FM/AM

FM Tuner Range (100kHz)

87.50 ~ 108.00 MHz (50kHz)

Radio Tuner Presets

50 Station

INPUTS /OUTPUTS

HDMI™ In

1 Rear

HDMI™ Out

1 Rear

AM/FM Antenna Inputs

FM, Rear

Ethernet (RJ-45)

Yes, Rear

USB 2.0 In

Yes, Front

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

A/V Cable

1 (Composite)

AM/FM Antennas

FM

Remote Control

1

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power Requirements

AC 120 V, 60Hz

ENERGY STAR® Rated

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454053122

What people are saying