3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System
All Spec
-
Channels
-
5.1
-
Total Power
-
1000W
-
Front
-
167W x 2
-
Centre
-
167W
-
Rear
-
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer
-
167W (Passive)
-
2D/3D Playback
-
Yes / Yes
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
-
-
Wi-Fi direct
-
-
-
Miracast™
-
-
-
Multi Room
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
-
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1 FRONT
-
L/R Audio Input
-
Yes
-
Optical Audio Input
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
-
-
HDMI Output
-
Yes
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
Ethernet RJ45
-
Yes
-
Speaker Terminals
-
5.1 Push in (Spring)
-
Premium Contents
-
Yes
-
LG Apps
-
-
-
Full Browser
-
-
-
LG Cloud
-
-
-
All-in-One Search
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote App
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Instant Tray Open
-
under 2 sec
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)
-
Yes / Yes
-
TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)
-
- / Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Movie/Photo Thumbnail
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx./Tx)
-
Yes / -
-
Playable Disc Type
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL) DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
-
Video Formats
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVCHD, M4V, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MPEG-1, MP4, MOV, VOB
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS HD High Resolution Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3/ID3 Tag, FLAC, WMA, AAC
-
GUI/ Menu
-
Yes
-
NTSC~PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Last Scene memory
-
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Speaker Wires
-
Yes
-
DLNA Setup Disc
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
120W
-
Standby Mode
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
-
290 x 1100 x 290mm | 11.42” x 43.31” x 11.42”
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
-
360 X 61 X 299mm | 11.81” x 2.40” x 11.77”
-
Centre Speaker (WxHxD)
-
220 x 99 x 104mm | 8.66” x 3.9” x 4.09”
-
Rear Speakers (WxHxD)
-
101 x 142 x 97mm | 3.98” x 5.59” x 3.82”
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
-
172 X 391 X 261mm | 6.77” x 15.39” x 10.28”
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
742 x 458 x 368mm | 29.21” x 18.03” x 14.49”
-
Main Unit Weight
-
2.7 kg, 5.95lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
18.2 kg, 40.12lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
772454065125
