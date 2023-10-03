About Cookies on This Site

3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System

LHB645

3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Channels

5.1

Total Power

1000W

Front

167W x 2

Centre

167W

Rear

167W x 2

Subwoofer

167W (Passive)

3D COMPATIBILITY

2D/3D Playback

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

-

Wi-Fi direct

-

Miracast™

-

Multi Room

Yes

NFC

-

DLNA (Smart Share)

Yes

USB

1 FRONT

L/R Audio Input

Yes

Optical Audio Input

Yes

HDMI Input

-

HDMI Output

Yes

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Ethernet RJ45

Yes

Speaker Terminals

5.1 Push in (Spring)

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

LG Apps

-

Full Browser

-

LG Cloud

-

All-in-One Search

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone Remote App

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Instant Tray Open

under 2 sec

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Mute

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)

Yes / Yes

TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)

- / Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Movie/Photo Thumbnail

Yes

Bluetooth (Rx./Tx)

Yes / -

DISC & AV FORMAT

Playable Disc Type

BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL) DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW

Video Formats

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVCHD, M4V, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MPEG-1, MP4, MOV, VOB

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS HD High Resolution Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3/ID3 Tag, FLAC, WMA, AAC

GUI/ Menu

Yes

NTSC~PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

ARC

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene memory

Yes

Photo Zoom

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Speaker Wires

Yes

DLNA Setup Disc

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

120W

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Front Speakers (WxHxD)

290 x 1100 x 290mm | 11.42” x 43.31” x 11.42”

Main Unit (WxHxD)

360 X 61 X 299mm | 11.81” x 2.40” x 11.77”

Centre Speaker (WxHxD)

220 x 99 x 104mm | 8.66” x 3.9” x 4.09”

Rear Speakers (WxHxD)

101 x 142 x 97mm | 3.98” x 5.59” x 3.82”

Subwoofer (WxHxD)

172 X 391 X 261mm | 6.77” x 15.39” x 10.28”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

742 x 458 x 368mm | 29.21” x 18.03” x 14.49”

Main Unit Weight

2.7 kg, 5.95lbs

Shipping Weight

18.2 kg, 40.12lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

772454065125

What people are saying