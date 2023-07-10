Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¡CON ESTA PROMO TÚ ERES EL GANADOR!

10/07/2023

Llegaron los GOOD SALES de LG, una promo que te de mucho más por estrenar.

Si lo que quieres es renovar ese viejo televisor, en LG te tenemos un montón de beneficios para que empieces a disfrutar de esta tecnología de la manera más cómoda y eficiente. Estos son algunos de nuestros regalos:

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas.

Un Cashback generoso:

Durante esta promo podrás recibir desde $300.000 COP en cashback comprando Televisores OLED de 55” de las series C2 y C3, $500.000 si eliges el LG OLED Posé o $500.000 COP comprando un Televisor QNED Mini LED (Referencias: 75QNED99 – 75QNED90) o $800.000 COP si eliges el LG OLED FLEX.

Además en Alkosto encuentras una referencia exclusiva, hablamos del LG OLED FLEX un televisor pensado para que los gamers disfruten de cada partida al máximo. Compra el LG OLED FLEX y recibe $800.000 de cashback que podrás redimir a través de la app TuCash.

Recuerda que tendrás 5 días después de tu compra para reclamar tu cashback, todo podrás hacerlo a través de la app TuCash, aquí te contamos cómo reclamarlo.

 

Jumbo__desk900x1080%20-%201

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

 

Recibe base fija para pared e Instalación VIP de regalo:

Para que no te preocupes en dónde debes colocar tu TV LG, te regalamos la instalación la cual la hará uno de nuestros expertos LG, el cual además te ayudará a instalar la Base de pared que te regalamos, con eso tendrás la total confianza de que disfrutas de la mejor calidad

Si ya compraste tu LG OLED TV, programa tu instalación gratuita llamando al: 018000910683

            *Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

Te incluimos nuestro Magic Remote:

Para que la experiencia sea completa, queremos que navegues por tu Televisor LG de la manera más intuitiva y sencilla posible, todo esto lo lograrás con nuestro Magic Remote, un control remoto que te permite tener puntero y scroll para encontrar rápidamente.

Magic_desktop-%202

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

Ya sabes todo lo que trae GOOD SALES para ti, recuerda aprovechar esta promo del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023.

Compra tu Televisor LG en las tiendas Alkosto o en el siguiente enlace:
https://www.alkosto.com/marcas/lg/lg-televisores/c/lg-televisores

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.