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LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer.

LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer.

WD2100CW
Vista frontal de LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer. WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
Vista frontal de LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer. WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW
LG SIGNATURE mini Centum System™ Washer., WD2100CW

Características principales:

  • Materiales Reales para el Diseño Eterno
  • Especial cuidado para cargas especiales
  • Ciclos Especiales

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD LAVADO/SECADO

  • Lavado TWINWash™ Mini

    2.0kg./4.4lb.

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • TWINWash™ Mini

    A

CONSUMO ENERGÍA[KWH/MES]

  • TWINWash™ Mini

    148 l/kWh/ciclo

ESPECIFICACIONES TWINWASH™ MINI

  • Velocidad Centrifugado

    700 RPM

  • Medidas (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm)

    60 x 35.9 x 64

  • Peso Neto

    39.4kg

  • Garantia

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

CARACTERISTICAS TWINWASH™ MINI

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD (3 Movimientos)

  • Panel de Control Táctil

  • Puerta Vidrio Templado Negro " Push-Open"

  • Tecnología SmartThinQ Smart Diagnosis

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas