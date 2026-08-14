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Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable

Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable

WF-T1105DP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP
LG Lavadora Spirit DDD, Carga Superior, 12Kg/26Lbs, 6Motion, color Acero Inoxidable, WF-T1105DP

Características principales:

  • 6 Motion Superior
  • Wave Force™
  • Jet Spray
  • Lavado rápido
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    12 lbs

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Neto

    611x992x635mm (WxHxD)

  • Embalaje

    680x1070x695mm(WxHxD)

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    44,5 Kg

  • Embalaje

    47,5 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

  • Temperatura variable

  • Nivel de control de agua

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Pulsador

  • Filtro de pelusas

PROGRAMAS

  • Enjuague+

  • Enjuagar+centrifugar

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Sin centrifugado

  • Demora de tiempo

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Demora de tiempo (hora)

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

  • Alarma/señal de mensaje de error

RENDIMIENTO

  • Nivel de ruido de centrifugado (dBA)

    53

PROGRAMAS-CARGA SUPERIOR

  • Lana

  • Lavado rápido

  • Jeans

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Favorito

  • Silencioso

  • Limpieza inteligente

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Dual Direct Drive

  • Opción de manguera de entrada de agua caliente y fría

  • Función de inactividad para cortes de energía

  • Sistema de lavado inteligente

  • Balance automático

  • LED grande

  • Sistema Air Dry/Secado de Aire

  • Smart Diagnosis

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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