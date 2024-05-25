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Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX

Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX

WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 42lbs/19kg , COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL

Características principales:

  • Sistema de lavado 6MotionDD
  • TurboShot™
  • Calentador de agua/ Vapor
  • Tina en acero inoxidable
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WFS1939EKD.ASSECOL

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    19

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Alto (mm)

    1020

  • Profundo (mm)

    670

  • Ancho (mm)

    632

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Sistema de lavado 6 Motion DD

  • Función de vapor

  • Función de inactividad para cortes de energía

  • Sistema de lavado inteligente

  • Balance automático

  • Sistema Air Dry/Secado de Aire

  • Smart Diagnosis

PROGRAMAS

  • Tratar Manchas

  • Antialérgico

  • Enjuague Inteligente

  • Algodón

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Lana

  • Favorito

  • Ropa de cama

  • Lavado Silencioso

  • Toallas

  • Lavar Rapido

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

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