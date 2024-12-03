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Lavadora Sapience HEDD 17kg Carga Superior, Color Tipo Acero Inox, Tecnología TurboWash 3D

Lavadora Sapience HEDD 17kg Carga Superior, Color Tipo Acero Inox, Tecnología TurboWash 3D

WT17VSS6H

Características principales:

  • TurboWash3D™
  • Steam™
  • Tina completa en acero inoxidable
  • Limpieza automática de la tina
  • Auto Pre-wash
  • Tecnología ThinQ™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad lavado (kg)

    17

  • Capacidad de lavado (lb)

    37

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga superior

  • Color

    Silver "Acabado Tipo Acero Inoxidable"

  • Garantia

    10 años en el motor, 1 año General

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion

  • Motor

    Motor HEDD High Efficient Direct Drive

  • Panel

    Touch LED

  • Acabado

    Tipo Acero Inoxidable

  • Tapa

    Ancha en vidrio templado y de Cierre Suave

  • Programa

    Pre-Lavado + Normal

  • Tina

    Completa en acero inoxidable

  • Sistema

    TurboWash 3D

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Tecnología de Lavado

    TurboShot™ + TurboDrum™

  • Tecnología

    SmartThinQ

OPCIONES

  • Programas de Lavado

    12

  • Niveles de agua

    10

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A

  • Consumo Energía [kWh/Mes]

    15.0

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho (cm)

    63.2

  • Profundo (cm)

    67.0

  • Alto (cm)

    102.0

  • Peso

    61.7kg

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