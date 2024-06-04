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Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable

Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable

WT5101HV
Vista frontal de Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable WT5101HV
LG Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable, WT5101HV
LG Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable, WT5101HV
Vista frontal de Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable WT5101HV
LG Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable, WT5101HV
LG Lavadora Rocky Carga Superior , 44Lbs, 6Motion, Acero Inoxidable, WT5101HV

Características principales:

  • 6 Motion Superior
  • Wave Force™
  • Jet Spray
  • Tambor Completo de acero inóxidable
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    20

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Neto

    686X1153X721

  • Embalaje

    749x1219x794

  • Pata ajustable

    4

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    66

  • Embalaje

    78

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

  • Velocidad de centrifugado variable

    5

  • Temperatura variable

    5

  • Nivel de control de agua

    Ajuste Automático

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Pulsador

  • Filtro de pelusas

    Automático

  • Núm. de perilla

    1

PROGRAMAS

  • Cuidado de bebés

  • Algodón

  • Delicado

  • Lavado a mano/lana

  • Rápido30

  • Voluminoso

  • Blanco

  • Sanitario

  • Ropa de Deporte

  • Casual

  • Toallas

  • Colores Intensos

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Carga Pesada

  • Remojo

  • Enjuague+

  • Enjuagar+mantener

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Pitido activado/desactivado

  • Favorito

  • Suavisante de Ropa

  • Eliminar Manchas

  • Inicio Diferido

  • Adicionar Agua

  • Bloqueo para Niños

  • Coldwash

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

  • Alarma/señal de mensaje de error

RENDIMIENTO

  • Nivel de ruido de lavado (dBA)

    53

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Función de vapor

  • Opción de manguera de entrada de agua caliente y fría

  • Función de inactividad para cortes de energía

  • Balance automático

  • Sistema de enjuague con rociador

  • LED grande

  • Smart Diagnosis

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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