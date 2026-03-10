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Vista Frontal
Vista lateral con inclinación de -15°
Vista lateral con inclinación de +15°
Vista Frotal
Vista lateral inclinación - 15°
Vista trasera
Vista trasera lateral inlinada
Vista lateral izquierda
vista lateral derecha
Vista superior
Vista superior girado a las izquierda
Vista superior girado a la derecha
Vista trasera
Vista trasera izquierda
Vista trasera derecha
Vista Frontal
Vista lateral con inclinación de -15°
Vista lateral con inclinación de +15°
Vista Frotal
Vista lateral inclinación - 15°
Vista trasera
Vista trasera lateral inlinada
Vista lateral izquierda
vista lateral derecha
Vista superior
Vista superior girado a las izquierda
Vista superior girado a la derecha
Vista trasera
Vista trasera izquierda
Vista trasera derecha

Características principales:

    Visuales impresionantesFunciones PracticasMaxima experiencia de juego Comodidad Mejorada

    Excelencia galardonada

    Logo LG UltraWide Monitor

    Monitor de 49" con resolución Dual QHD y frecuencia 144Hz

    Un espacio moderno de oficina en casa con el monitor Ultra Wide LG mostrando paneles de datos y gráficos, con un teclado y raton inalámbricos sobre un escritorio de madera

    49" DQHD Nano IPS  with Curved

    Un espacio moderno de oficina en casa con el monitor Ultra Wide LG mostrando paneles de datos y gráficos, con un teclado y raton inalámbricos sobre un escritorio de madera
    Escenas de juesgo de ritmo rapido que demuestra un movimiento fluido y sin desgarros en el monitor LG UtraWide con una frecuencia dde actualización certificada de 144Hz

    144Hz certified smooth play

    Escena de astronauta de ciencia ficción colorida que muestra una claridad vívida con DisplayHDR 400 en el monitor LG UltraWide.

    Claridad Vivida DisplayHDR™ 400

    un cable USB Tipo-C entre una laptop y un minotor LG UltraWide que muestre una interefaz de edición de video, con un acercamiento que destaca el puerto USB-C del monitor

    Conectividad USB-C todo en uno

    Gráfico visual que destaca el sonido envolvente con altavoces duales de 10W y un rendimiento de bajos potente.

    Immersive sound Rich Bass 10W x 2

    UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

    Bigger. Sharper. Wider.

    Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen space of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail.

    Imagen de comparación que muestra un monitor ultrapanorámico de 49" 32:9 frente a una pantalla de 34" 21:9, ilustrando el espacio de trabajo horizontal ampliado. La pantalla muestra aplicaciones creativas una al lado de la otra.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    *For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

    Diseñador editando contenido visual en el monitor LG UltraWide, mostrando la gradación de color y el diseño de la disposición con claridad de alta resolución.

    Visual Content

    Ultra-wide. Ultra-clear.

    *The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

    *Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    *The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.

    Premium picture quality

    Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.

    Enjoy pro-grade color accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery

    All-in-one USB-C connectivity

    The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.

    *To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass

    Immersive audio without extra speakers

    The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.

    *The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

    49 inch with 144 refresh rate

    Go wider. Play faster.

    The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colors and smooth motion in every moment of play.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Speedy screen, smooth gameplay

    Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    *The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.

    The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    *Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

    *To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 49U950A in the LG.com Support Menu.

    Built for comfort, designed for productivity

    *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    *TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356

    Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

    Clutter-free with sleek stand

    A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and a clutter-free workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

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      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia