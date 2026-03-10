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Excelencia galardonada
Monitor de 49" con resolución Dual QHD y frecuencia 144Hz
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)
Bigger. Sharper. Wider.
Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen space of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.
Premium picture quality
Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.
Enjoy pro-grade color accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass
Immersive audio without extra speakers
The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.
*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
49 inch with 144 refresh rate
Go wider. Play faster.
The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colors and smooth motion in every moment of play.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy screen, smooth gameplay
Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 49U950A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and a clutter-free workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.
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