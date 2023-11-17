About Cookies on This Site

Nevecón LG - 789 Litros - Inverter Compressor - DoorCooling+ - Color Negro

Air flows in all directions to keep food fresh no matter where you place it.

Multi Airflow

El aire fluye en todas direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin importar
dónde los coloque.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que tomó lograr una tasa de pérdida de peso del 5% para pak choi en el estante en el compartimiento de productos frescos del modelo GSXV91NSAE de LGE LinearCooling. El resultado puede variar durante el uso real.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

 

Proporciona Frescura de Manera Uniforme y más Rápida

Las bebidas estan más frías y la comida se mantiene más fresca con el desempeño uniforme y
más rápido de DoorCooling+™.

 

DoorCooling⁺™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Las bebidas están más frías y losalimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido deDoorCooling™
*Basado en los resultados de la prueba UL, TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de caída de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior entre los modelos DoorCooling ™ y Non-DoorCooling ™. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling ™ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Mejora Tu Decoración con una Puerta Ultra Elegante

La puerta UltraSleek Door realza instantáneamente la decoración de cualquier cocina.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Gran Capacidad

Almacena más con más Espacio Interior

Disfrute de mucho espacio para almacenar todos sus alimentos y bebidas que no abarroten su cocina.

*635L: según el estándar de la UE, 635L es la capacidad del modelo LGE GSXV91NSAE.
*27 pies cúbicos: según el estándar de América del Norte, la capacidad de 27 pies cúbicos del modelo LGE LRS.
*2706.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.

Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Soluciona problemas menores y actualiza las alertas de mantenimiento para que puedas evitar la molestia de las llamadas de servicio.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

GS77BPT
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
912 x 1 790 x 850
Door Cooling+
Capacidad
789 L
Beneficio Adicional
Smart Inverter, Eficiencia Enérgetica

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla Interna LED

Si [Pantalla LED]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

3,7

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

912 x 1 790 x 850

Peso del producto (kg)

115

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Manual_Ice Maker

1 palanca 1 bandeja (puerta)

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Negro mate PCM

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Cajón_de_congelador

1 transparente

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

3

