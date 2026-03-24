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Vista frontal de
LM22SGP.RNC5
LM22SGP.RNC5
Vista frontal de
LM22SGP.RNC5
LM22SGP.RNC5

Características principales:

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    Siente el fuerte
    sonido de la fiesta

    Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    Siente el fuerte
    sonido de la fiesta

    Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

    Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad
    Iluminación de Panel LED

    Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad

    La iluminación de Panel LED brinda una mayor eficiencia energética y una vida útil más larga que la iluminación de los focos convencionales.

    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    Super Bass Boost

    Dale a la música un super refuerzo

    Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC5 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.

    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

    Compartir listas de reproducción en una aplicación

    Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

    Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC5 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra entre ambos teléfonos.

    * Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
    * App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
    * Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

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    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia