We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Televisor Personal (TV Monitor)
El Televisor personal IPS de LG, te brinda una gran variedad de entretenimiento multimedia como transmisiones HD, DVDs, Internet, juegos y fotos.
Para que disfrutes aún más de la experiencia visual, el monitor está equipado con una calidad de imagen HD.
Para que disfrutes aún más de la experiencia visual, el monitor está equipado con una calidad de imagen HD.
Qué opina la gente
Principales ofertas
Producto Recomendado