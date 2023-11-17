About Cookies on This Site

Televisor SUPER UHD 4K 65 "- NanoCell DISPLAY - Multi HDR (HDR 10 + Premium Dolby Vision) - Sonido Premium Harman Kardon- SMART TV

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Televisor SUPER UHD 4K 65 "- NanoCell DISPLAY - Multi HDR (HDR 10 + Premium Dolby Vision) - Sonido Premium Harman Kardon- SMART TV

65SJ950T

Televisor SUPER UHD 4K 65 "- NanoCell DISPLAY - Multi HDR (HDR 10 + Premium Dolby Vision) - Sonido Premium Harman Kardon- SMART TV

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

Tipo de display

LED (LCD)

TIPO DE PANEL

IPS 4K

Tamaño de la pantalla en pulgadas

65

Tamaño de la pantalla en cm

164

Resolución

UHD 4K (3840*2160)

TECNOLOGÍA DE COLOR

DISPLAY DE NANO CELDAS

UHDA Premium

HDR EFFECT

TIPO DE SEÑAL

COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA

Compatible con televisión digital ( Terrestre, Cable, satélital)

ESCALADOR DE 4K

OPTIMIZADOR DE CONTENIDO

AUDIO

POTENCIA AUDIO

40 W

SONIDO PREMIUM

HARMAN KARDON

ULTRA SURROUND

DECODIFICADOR DE SONIDO

SINTONIZADOR DE SONIDO

CLEAR VOICE

Clear Voice III

HI-FI AUDIO

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

PROCESADOR

Quad Core

SISTEMA SMART

webOS 3.5

BENEFICIOS

MAGIC ZOOM - LIVE FOCUS

Sí - Sí

MAGIC MOBILE CONNECTION

CONTROL CON APLICACIÓN MOVIL

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES

Multi-View

ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE

SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE

COMPATIBLE CON APLICACIÓN MOVIL (LG TV Plus)

WIDI

Miracast

DETECTOR DE VOZ

MODO DICTADO

OTROS

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

CONECTIVIDAD

DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO

HDMI

4

USB 3.0

1

USB 2.0

2

WIFI

Bluetooth

LAN

ACCESORIOS

Cable de poder

Base

Control Remoto

MAGIC REMOTE

Qué opina la gente