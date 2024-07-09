Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Videojuegos y estilo de vida Promoción

Que comience el tiempo de juego

Disfruta de lo esencial de la vida en tu LG TV. Desde la educación a las compras, pasando por los videojuegos y el fitness, es tan fácil como cambiar de canal.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

Hay dos pantallas de televisión una al lado de la otra. Una muestra la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid y la otra la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW.

Global Cloud Gaming

Pulsa play para acceder a un mundo de videojuegos

Lo que los gamers necesitan, todo en un mismo sitio. Desde accesos directos a tus juegos favoritos hasta servicios de Cloud Gaming como GeForce NOW y Boosteriod, control de dispositivos de entrada y mucho más, con fácil acceso desde la pantalla del juego.

*Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas para GeForce NOW y Boosteriod. 

***Es posible que sea necesario conectar un control.

Exclusivos videojuegos de “Sonic Colors: Ultimate” y “Play SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated” de Luna, “HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED” y “BIOMUTANT” de Blacknut, “Pizza Possum” y “Kao the Kangaroo” de las plataformas de juego en la nube de Utomik.

Más juegos en la nube

Descubre aún más mundos
de juego

Encuentra una enorme colección de videojuegos y plataformas directamente desde tu TV.

*Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

**Es posible que se requieran suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas. 

***Es posible que sea necesario conectar un control.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Tu propio instructor de fitness

Tanto si prefieres el yoga como la meditación, encuentra entrenamientos divertidos y eficaces en el LG TV Fitness Space.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

***Es posible que se requieran suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas. 

Learning

El conocimiento a tu alcance

Un niño ve Pinkfong en un LG TV montado en la pared en una sala de estar con juguetes infantiles.

Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requieren suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABC mouse. 

Un niño sentado en el suelo ve contenidos educativos en ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Con más de 10 000 actividades de aprendizaje para niños de 2 a 8 años, ABCmouse ayuda a despertar el amor por el aprendizaje para toda la vida.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requieren suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABC mouse. 

Una pareja mira los canales de televenta en un gran LG TV montado en la pared de una moderna sala de estar.

Comercio

Una nueva forma de comprar desde casa

ShopTime, la aplicación de compras exclusiva para LG TV, te da acceso a las mejores ofertas, transmisiones en vivo y una gran cantidad de canales, todo en un solo lugar. 

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

Tus programas de TV favoritos te esperan

Los servicios de streaming y las aplicaciones de TV más interesantes en tu LG TV.

Más información

Una gran variedad de canales completamente gratis

LG Channels pone una gran selección de canales a tu alcance.

Más información