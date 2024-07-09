Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Videojuegos y estilo de vida Promoción

Disfruta de una gran variedad de canales en streaming. Gratis.

El servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, LG Channels, pone a tu alcance una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda de forma gratuita.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

El icono de una mano que sostiene una tarjeta de crédito está tachado y debajo aparece el texto “Sin pagar”. El icono de una suscripción en un televisor aparece tachado y con el texto “Sin suscripción” debajo. El icono de un descodificador está tachado y debajo aparece el texto “Sin descodificador”.

Suscripción gratuita

Sin costo alguno. Sin contratos.
Sin cables.

Todo lo que tienes que hacer es entrar y comenzar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un descodificador.

En el LG TV aparece superpuesta la parrilla de programación sobre el programa que se reproduce en ese momento.

Canales en directo

Busca fácilmente el siguiente programa sin necesidad de pausar

Explora una amplia selección de programas en directo en LG Channels y encuentra el próximo que quieras ver sin pausar ni cambiar de canal a través de una interfaz fácil de usar.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

Afiches de programas de televisión exclusivos expuestos en una cuadrícula inclinada.

Lista de canales

Descubre una variedad de canales exclusivos para el Reino Unido

Desde deportes a noticias, entretenimiento infantil y estilo de vida, LG Channels te ofrece una inmensa variedad de programas exclusivos para el Reino Unido, listos para ver.

*Es posible que el contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles varíen según el país, el producto y la región.

Tus programas de TV favoritos te esperan

Los servicios de streaming y las aplicaciones de TV más interesantes en tu LG TV.

Más información

Aplicaciones para cada aspecto de la vida

Disfruta de videojuegos, aprendizaje, fitness y compras directamente en tu LG TV.

Más información