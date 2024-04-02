About Cookies on This Site

24BA400-B

24" IPS-Monitor mit Full HD

Vorderansicht

Vielseitig einsetzbare Monitore für verschiedene Arbeitsbereiche

Mit seinem klaren IPS-Display und dem nahezu randlosen Design auf drei Seiten ist dieser vielseitige Monitor jeder Aufgabe gewachsen, ob im Büro, im Kundenservice oder der Bibliothek.

23,8-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD

Exakte Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der Full HD-Monitor (1920 x 1080) von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und konsistentes Farbbild. Seine exakte Farbwiedergabe garantiert auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein hervorragendes Seherlebnis.

Der Full HD IPS-Monitor steht auf dem Schreibtisch und zeigt klare und präzise Farbbilder auf seinem Bildschirm.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Produktivität

23,8" Bildschirm mit Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Benutzerfreundlichkeit

LG Switch-App

Integriertes Netzteil und Lautsprecher

vielfältige Anschlussmöglichkeiten

Komfort und Vertrauen

Ergonomischer Standfuß

Lese-Modus und Flicker Safe

EPEAT und Energy Star

Vielseitige Business-Monitore für jeden Arbeitsplatz

Mit seinem klaren IPS-Display und dem nahezu randlosen Design auf drei Seiten ist dieser vielseitige Monitor jeder Aufgabe gewachsen, ob im Büro, in der Verwaltung oder im Kundenservice.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Auf dem Monitor wird eine Videokonferenz angezeigt, während der Klang aus den Lautsprechern unten am Monitor kommt.

Eingebauter Lautsprecher

Alles bereit für virtuelle Meetings

Der 24BA400 ist mit integrierten Lautsprechern ausgestattet, sodass keine zusätzlichen Lautsprecher installiert werden müssen, wenn du an Webkonferenzen teilnimmst oder dir Videos ansiehst.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Für Videokonferenzen ist eine Webcam erforderlich, die nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten ist (separat erhältlich).

Reibungsloser Arbeitsablauf

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für ein reibungsloses Laden von Bildern in verschiedenen Programmen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Reibungsloser Arbeitsablauf

Eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von 100 Hz sorgt für ein reibungsloses Laden in verschiedenen Programmen. Dadurch wird Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe reduziert und die Arbeitsproduktivität erhöht.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Dies gilt im Vergleich zu Modellen mit einer Bildwiederholfrequenz von weniger als 100 Hz.

Die LG Switch App hilft bei der Optimierung des Monitors für eine effiziente Arbeitsumgebung, z. B. bei der Aufteilung des Bildschirms in sechs Bereiche, der Verwaltung von Zeitplänen oder dem einfachen Starten der Videogesprächsplattform über zugewiesene Schnelltasten.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Die LG Switch App hilft bei der Optimierung für effiziente Arbeitsumgebungen. Sie können das Display in sechs Bereiche unterteilen, Zeitpläne verwalten oder Videogespräche mit Schnelltasten starten.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die neueste LG Switch App können Sie unter LG.COM herunterladen.

Visueller Komfort

Lese-Modus

Der Lese-Modus passt Farbtemperatur und Luminanz an, um beim Betrachten von Text auf einem Monitor Ermüdungserscheinungen der Augen zu verringern und den Sehkomfort zu erhöhen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe verringert ein unsichtbares Flackern des Bildschirms, was die Ermüdung der Augen verringert. 

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Fingerherz-Symbol.

Ein besseres Leben für alle

Der 24BA400 erfüllt mehrere Standards wie etwa Energy Star und EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR-Logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT-Logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    625 x 141 x 418 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    2,6 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    2,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    3,9 kg

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Fadenkreuz

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

INFO

  • Produktname

    24BA400-B

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    23,8 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    60,4 cm

  • Auflösung

    1920x1080

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

  • Helligkeit (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    16,7 Mio

  • Kontrastverhältnis (min.)

    1.000 :1

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI 1.4

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.