34 Zoll UltraWide™-Full-HD-Monitor
34BN670_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

34 Zoll UltraWide™-Full-HD-Monitor

34BN670_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
34BN670-W

34 Zoll UltraWide™-Full-HD-Monitor

34" Ultrawide Monitor front view with infill
34 Zoll, 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD

Mehr Platz für Multitasking

Der UltraWide™ Full HD Monitor (Auflösung: 2.560 x 1.080, Seitenverhältnis: 21:9) eignet sich hervorragend für die Arbeit. Wichtige Websites können geöffnet bleiben und eine große Menge an zu bearbeitenden Dokumenten kann auf einmal angezeigt werden.

Mehr Platz für Multitasking

Das gewisse Etwas für Ihr Homeoffice

Dank des breiten Bildschirms genießen Sie Ihr Webinar mit größerer Anzeige und mehr Teilnehmern.

Nebeneinander-Vergleichsansicht

Ermöglicht ein übersichtliches Arbeiten mit Berichten, Datenblättern und Folien. Diese werden nebeneinander angezeigt, das ständige Betätigen der Tasten Alt und Tab fällt weg.

Online-Unterrichtsraum mit großem Blickfeld

Lehrbücher, Vorträge, Konversationen und Suchvorgänge werden auf einen Blick angezeigt – der breite Monitor wird zum Online-Unterrichtsraum.

Mehrere Geräte zeitgleich steuern

Dual Controller

Mehrere Geräte zeitgleich steuern

Mit dem Dual-Controller können Sie mehrere Geräte mit einer Tastatur oder Maus steuern. So können Dateien ganz einfach per Drag & Drop auf die angeschlossenen Geräten übertragen werden.

Realistische Farben aus nahezu jeder Perspektive

IPS mit über 99% sRGB (typ.)

Realistische Farben aus nahezu jeder Perspektive

Der LG IPS Monitor zeigt eine einwandfreie Farbgenauigkeit. Das IPS-Display bietet mit einem größeren Betrachtungswinkel eine 99%ige Abdeckung des sRGB-Farbspektrums.

Detaillierter Kontrast

HDR10

Detaillierter Kontrast

Die HDR-Technologie wird mittlerweile auf verschiedene Inhalte angewendet. Dieser Monitor ist mit dem Industriestandard HDR10 mit hohem Dynamikbereich kompatibel, der auf dem sRGB-Farbraum von 99% basiert und bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen unterstützt, sodass Betrachter Inhalte in lebhaften Farben genießen können.

Genießen Sie realitätsgetreue Farben
Farbkalibriert

Genießen Sie realitätsgetreue Farben

Der Monitor wird vor der Freigabe im Werk farbkalibriert. Auf diese Weise wird sichergestellt, dass die Farben klar, deutlich und genau so dargestellt werden, wie von den Erstellern der Inhalte beabsichtigt.

*Abbildungen illustriert.

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

Ordentlicher Schreibtisch mit mehr Platz

Dieser Monitor verfügt über eingebaute Stereolautsprecher. Dies verschafft Ihnen zusätzlichen Platz auf Ihrem Schreibtisch, außerdem wird endlich das Problem mit dem mit externen Lautsprechern einhergehenden Kabelsalat gelöst.

Ordentlicher Schreibtisch mit mehr Platz

Steuerung mit nur wenigen Klicks
OnScreen Control

Steuerung mit nur wenigen Klicks

Sie können den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem Sie die Anzeige teilen oder die grundlegenden Monitoreinstellungen mit nur wenigen Mausklicks einstellen.

*Besuchen Sie LG.COM, um die aktuelle Version von OnScreen Control herunterzuladen.
*Die Produktbilder und das OnScreen Control im Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt und OnScreen Control abweichen.

Ergonomisches Design

Bessere Ergonomie am Arbeitsplatz

Der ergonomische One-Click-Standfuß kann ganz einfach aufgestellt werden. Da der darauf angebrachte Monitor höhenverstell-, neig-, dreh- und schwenkbar ist, können Sie die für Sie optimale Arbeitsumgebung schaffen.

Bessere Ergonomie am Arbeitsplatz

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

940 x 516 x 219

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

816,5 x 365,3 x 45,5

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

816.5 x 616.9 x 252.9

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

13.6

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

6

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

9.4

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabiliser

JA

Farbkalibrierung im Werk

JA

Farbschwäche

JA

Fadenkreuz

JA

Dynamic Action Sync

JA

Flicker Safe

JA

HDR 10

JA

HDR Effect

JA

Lese-Modus

JA

Smart Energy Saving

JA

Super Resolution+

JA

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

POWER

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,3 W

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

42 W

Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

Weniger als 0,5 W

Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

33 W

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

JA

INFO

Produktname

UltraWide

Jahr

2020

DISPLAY

Bildformat

21:9

Helligkeit (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

16,7 Millionen

Colour Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Kontrastverhältnis (min.)

700:1

Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel-Typ

IPS

Pixelabstand [mm]

0,312 x 0,310

Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

75

Auflösung

2560 x 1080

Reaktionszeit

5 ms (GtG bei Faster)

Größe [cm]

86.6

Größe [Zoll]

34

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW-ANWENDUNG

Dual Controller

JA

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

JA

KONNEKTIVITÄT

DisplayPort

JA (1 Stück)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

JA (2 Stück)

Kopfhörerausgang

3-polig (nur Ton)

SOUND

Maxx Audio

JA

Lautsprecher

7 W x 2

MECHANISCH

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

DisplayPort

JA

Compliance-Informationen

Dismantling information(34BN670-W)
Dismantling information(34BN670-WN)
EU Energy label 2019(34BN670-W)
EU Energy label 2019(34BN670-WN)
Product information sheet (34BN670-W)
Product information sheet (34BN670-WN)
WEB INFO(34BN670-W)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.