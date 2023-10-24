About Cookies on This Site

Kassette für die Deckenmontage

Die LG Kassette für die Deckenmontage bietet eine komfortable und ästhetisch ansprechende Umgebung und ist damit eine perfekte Investition für Ihr Unternehmen. LG Kassetten für den Innenbereich reinigen außerdem die Luft für eine frischere und gesündere Umgebung.

Kassette für die Deckenmontage1

Kassette für die Deckenmontage

Maximierung der Innenraumästhetik mit komfortabler Umgebung

Eigenschaften
Eigenschaften
Die neue Kassette mit Luftreinigung

Die LG Kassette für den Innenbereich ist mit der Luftreinigungsfunktion ausgestattet. Sie bietet eine Lösung für das Problem mit ultrafeinem Staub, der unseren Körpern schadet. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein CAC*-zertifiziertes leistungsstarkes Produkt, das saubere, kühle Luft in Ihren großen Bereich strömen lässt.

 

The product sucks up indoor dust and provides cool air.

*Certification Air Conditioner, der koreanische Verband für Luftreinigung, testet die Luftreinigungsfunktion von Klimageräten gründlich und zertifiziert zuverlässige Produkte.

Dust is filtered through four step filters and turned into clean wind.

Luftreinigung für ein gesünderes Innenraumklima

Eine leistungsstarke Luftreinigung in 5 Schritten entfernt Gerüche, Keime und unsichtbaren PM 1.0 Feinstaub. Der Filter lässt sich mit Wasser reinigen und ermöglicht eine semi-permanente Nutzung.

*Das Luftreinigungskit ist als Option erhältlich.

Sorgen Sie für gesunde Luft in großen Räumen

Der Bereich für Luftreinigung ist größer als der Kühlbereich Eine Abdeckung von bis zu 147 qm ist möglich, um eine saubere und gesunde Umgebung in verschiedenen vertikalen Bereichen zu kreieren, z. B. in Kindergärten, Schulen und Einkaufszeilen.

 

Sorgen Sie für gesunde Luft in großen Räumen1

*Der Wirkungsbereich für Luftreinigung varriert abhängig von der Innenraumumgebung.

Echtzeitüberwachung der Luftqualität

Echtzeitüberwachung über einen kabelgebundenen oder kabellosen Remote-Controller, Panel-LED-Lampe und Smartphone.

Praktisches Anbringen und Abnehmen

Einfachere Installation durch Anbringen am Korpus des Innengeräts.

Smart 4-Wege-Kassette3

Smart 4-Wege-Kassette

ntelligente Steuerung der Innenraumumgebung mit menschlichem Erkennungssensor und Feuchtigkeitssensor.

Menschliche Erkennungstechnologie

Der Human Detection Sensor erkennt den Standort und die Anwesenheit des Benutzers für maximale Energieeffizienz und maximalen Komfort. Durch die Erfassung des menschlichen Körpers werden direkte / indirekte Windoptionen bereitgestellt, mit denen Benutzer einen angenehmeren Betriebsmodus wählen können, um das Raumklima angenehmer zu gestalten. Darüber hinaus kann Energie gespart werden, indem die Zieltemperatur automatisch basierend auf der Anwesenheit des Benutzers eingestellt wird.

*Der menschliche Erkennungssensor kann optional erworben werden.

Feuchtigkeitssensor-Technologie

Die Luftfeuchtigkeit im Innenraum bietet Komfortkühlung für verschiedene Klimabedingungen. An feuchten Sommertagen mit hoher Luftfeuchtigkeit wird kältere Luft abgegeben, um die latente Wärme schnell abzuleiten. An trockenen Sommertagen mit geringer Luftfeuchtigkeit wird mildere Luft abgegeben, um den Raum weniger trocken zu machen. Mit der Feuchtigkeitsmessfunktion können Unannehmlichkeiten wie Klimaanlagenentzündung, Symptome des trockenen Auges und Erkrankungen der trockenen Haut behoben werden.

Wi-Fi-Fernbedienung mit ThinQ ™1

Wi-Fi-Fernbedienung mit ThinQ ™

Mit der LG ThinQ ™ App kann der Benutzer die Klimaanlage jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus steuern. Der Fernzugriff auf die Klimaanlage ermöglicht dem Benutzer den maximalen Komfort.

Kompakte Größe

Das schlanke und kompakte Design der intelligenten 4-Wege-Kassette spart nicht nur Platz, sondern reduziert auch die Installationskosten. Es ist für die meisten....

Hoher Deckenmodus

Der High Ceiling-Modus bietet leistungsstarkes Kühlen und Heizen bis zu einer Höhe von 4,2 m von der Decke bis zum Boden. Der Luftstrom kann durch Einstelle....

Unabhängige Lamellensteuerung

Die unabhängige Lamellensteuerungsfunktion nutzt separate Motoren, sodass alle vier Lamellen unabhängig voneinander gesteuert werden können.

Convenient Panel Installation

The detachable corner design facilitates hanger adjustment and leakage check in the drain connection pipe. The button type panel design makes it easy to install the panel to the body.

Auto Elevation Grille

Das Auto Elevation Grille ermöglicht eine einfache Filterreinigung mit 4-Punkt-Stützstruktur, Funktionen zur automatischen Nivellierung und automatischen Stopperkennung sowie Speicher auf Benutzerebene.

Bequeme Installation des Panels1

Bequeme Installation des Panels

Das abnehmbare Eckendesign erleichtert die Einstellung des Kleiderbügels und die Dichtheitsprüfung im Abflussanschlussrohr. Das Tasten-Panel-Design erleichtert die Installation des Panels am Gehäuse.

*Inlet grille design may vary by region.

Bequeme Installation des Panels1

