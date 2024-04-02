About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

Ein Fernseher hängt an der Wand des Hotelzimmers, und der Bildschirm ist hell und klar.

* 65 Zoll
* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit der CMS-Lösung des Unternehmens und die Cloudifizierung des Systems, wodurch der Service der 3rd-Party-Lösung verstärkt wird. Es bietet auch verschiedene Designvorlagen und verbessert die Datenerfassung und Analyseplattform mit einem auffälligen Dashboard. Zusätzlich zu den neuen Funktionen bietet LG Channels* eine bequeme Möglichkeit, auf eine breite Palette von Inhalten von CP-Kanälen (Content Provider) zuzugreifen, einschließlich Fernsehsender, ohne zusätzliche Geräte oder Abonnements. Und mit Mobile Application Creator können Sie den Prozess der Einrichtung von Concierge-Diensten auf mobilen Geräten für Gäste vereinfachen. Durch diese Funktion werden die Wünsche der Gäste sofort erfüllt.

 

Die Frau arbeitet über Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Unterstützt werden derzeit Deutschland, Spanien, Frankreich, Finnland, Irland, Österreich, Italien, die Schweiz und Portugal. Für andere EU-Länder wenden Sie sich bitte an Ihren lokalen Vertrieb.

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Hotel-Content-Management-Lösung Pro:Centric Direct bietet einfache und leicht zu bedienende Editier-Tools, die es leicht machen, Service und IP-Netzwerk-basiertes Remote-Management mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric Direct Lösung ermöglicht es den Nutzern, ihre Oberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Oberfläche bereitstellt und alle TV-Geräte im Raum effizient verwaltet. Die neueste PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung im Zimmer, die Ihren Ausgangspunkt für die Vorbereitung auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation durch künstliche Intelligenz darstellt.

 

Ein Mann verwaltet einige Inhalte und Einstellungen des Fernsehers im Hotel mit der Pro:Centric Direct-Lösung über den Server.

* Einige Funktionen werden je nach PCD-Version möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schlanke Tiefe für einen eleganten Look

Mit ihrem schlanken Design fügt sich die UM662H-Serie nahtlos in die Inneneinrichtung ein und vermittelt den Gästen einen modernen Eindruck.

 

Der UM662H ist harmonisch im Hotelzimmer installiert, und die Seitenansicht ist vergrößert dargestellt.

* Bei 43", 50" TV (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm, 75" : 59,9 mm)

SoftAP

SoftAP (Software-enabled Access Point) ist eine "virtuelle" Wi-Fi-Funktion, die das Fernsehgerät als drahtlosen Hotspot nutzt und es Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Er unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, der es Administratoren ermöglicht, SoftAP-Informationen im Raum zu verwalten, z. B. Signalpegel, SoftAP-Passwörter usw.

 

Mit der SoftAP-Funktion des Fernsehers können Sie andere Geräte wie Mobiltelefone, Laptops und Tablets anschließen.

* SoftAP sollte im Installationsmenü nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers eingestellt werden.
* Die Bildschirmfreigabe kann nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.

Der Mann und die Frau spielen Spiele, und das Spiel der Szene auf dem TV-Bildschirm gezeigt wird realistisch ausgedrückt.

Spiel-Optimierer

LG Game Optimizer holt Sie aus dem Geschehen heraus und hält Sie durch die Auswahl des Spielmodus, die Bildeinstellung usw. bei der Stange.

 

Eine Frau steuert den Fernseher, indem sie mit einer Fernbedienung spricht, die über eine Spracherkennung verfügt.

Spracherkennung

Für nahtlose Interaktion und Benutzerzufriedenheit hat LG den LG UM662H Fernseher mit einer Spracherkennungsfunktion ausgestattet. Diese Funktion macht es einfach, den Fernseher zu steuern, ohne die Taste der Fernbedienung zu drücken.

 

* Magic Motion Remote ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich).

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(43UM662H0LC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(43UM662H0LC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (43UM662H0LC)
Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.