4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

75UM662H0LC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
75UM662H0LC

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

(5)

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

Ein Fernseher hängt an der Wand des Hotelzimmers, und der Bildschirm ist hell und klar.

* 65 Zoll
* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit der CMS-Lösung des Unternehmens und die Cloudifizierung des Systems, wodurch der Service der 3rd-Party-Lösung verstärkt wird. Es bietet auch verschiedene Designvorlagen und verbessert die Datenerfassung und Analyseplattform mit einem auffälligen Dashboard. Zusätzlich zu den neuen Funktionen bietet LG Channels* eine bequeme Möglichkeit, auf eine breite Palette von Inhalten von CP-Kanälen (Content Provider) zuzugreifen, einschließlich Fernsehsender, ohne zusätzliche Geräte oder Abonnements. Und mit Mobile Application Creator können Sie den Prozess der Einrichtung von Concierge-Diensten auf mobilen Geräten für Gäste vereinfachen. Durch diese Funktion werden die Wünsche der Gäste sofort erfüllt.

 

Die Frau arbeitet über Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Unterstützt werden derzeit Deutschland, Spanien, Frankreich, Finnland, Irland, Österreich, Italien, die Schweiz und Portugal. Für andere EU-Länder wenden Sie sich bitte an Ihren lokalen Vertrieb.

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Hotel-Content-Management-Lösung Pro:Centric Direct bietet einfache und leicht zu bedienende Editier-Tools, die es leicht machen, Service und IP-Netzwerk-basiertes Remote-Management mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric Direct Lösung ermöglicht es den Nutzern, ihre Oberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Oberfläche bereitstellt und alle TV-Geräte im Raum effizient verwaltet. Die neueste PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung im Zimmer, die Ihren Ausgangspunkt für die Vorbereitung auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation durch künstliche Intelligenz darstellt.

 

Ein Mann verwaltet einige Inhalte und Einstellungen des Fernsehers im Hotel mit der Pro:Centric Direct-Lösung über den Server.

* Einige Funktionen werden je nach PCD-Version möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schlanke Tiefe für einen eleganten Look

Mit ihrem schlanken Design fügt sich die UM662H-Serie nahtlos in die Inneneinrichtung ein und vermittelt den Gästen einen modernen Eindruck.

 

Der UM662H ist harmonisch im Hotelzimmer installiert, und die Seitenansicht ist vergrößert dargestellt.

* Bei 43", 50" TV (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm, 75" : 59,9 mm)

SoftAP

SoftAP (Software-enabled Access Point) ist eine "virtuelle" Wi-Fi-Funktion, die das Fernsehgerät als drahtlosen Hotspot nutzt und es Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Er unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, der es Administratoren ermöglicht, SoftAP-Informationen im Raum zu verwalten, z. B. Signalpegel, SoftAP-Passwörter usw.

 

Mit der SoftAP-Funktion des Fernsehers können Sie andere Geräte wie Mobiltelefone, Laptops und Tablets anschließen.

* SoftAP sollte im Installationsmenü nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers eingestellt werden.
* Die Bildschirmfreigabe kann nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.

Der Mann und die Frau spielen Spiele, und das Spiel der Szene auf dem TV-Bildschirm gezeigt wird realistisch ausgedrückt.

Spiel-Optimierer

LG Game Optimizer holt Sie aus dem Geschehen heraus und hält Sie durch die Auswahl des Spielmodus, die Bildeinstellung usw. bei der Stange.

 

Eine Frau steuert den Fernseher, indem sie mit einer Fernbedienung spricht, die über eine Spracherkennung verfügt.

Spracherkennung

Für nahtlose Interaktion und Benutzerzufriedenheit hat LG den LG UM662H Fernseher mit einer Spracherkennungsfunktion ausgestattet. Diese Funktion macht es einfach, den Fernseher zu steuern, ohne die Taste der Fernbedienung zu drücken.

 

* Magic Motion Remote ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich).

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Werkzeugname

UP8000

Standfuß-Typ

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Farbe Vorderseite

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Größe (Zoll)

75

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Helligkeit (Typ.)

330 nit

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

Game Optimizer

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20W

AI Sound

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

YES

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

SMART-FUNKTION

webOS version

webOS 23

Webbrowser

YES

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

WLAN

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

YES

IoT

YES

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake-on-RF

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnose

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR-Ausgang

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Mehrfach-IR-Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

YES (USB Auto playback)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Mobile Remote

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Energiesparmodus

YES

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

YES

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

YES

NTP-Synch.-Timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

HDMI-Eingänge

YES (3ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

Tuner-Anschluss

YES (2ea)

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

YES

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

YES

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

YES

CI-Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

YES (Phone jack)

MECHANISCH

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

400 x 400 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

1678 x 1045 x 378 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

34.6 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

31.4 kg

Transportgewicht

40.3 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Stromverbrauch (max.)

197W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

172W

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

Sicherheit

CB

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP-Klasse

A+++

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

61W

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

85

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR-Klasse

F

SDR-Ein-Modus

111W

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

166W

ZUBEHÖR

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Stromkabel

N/A (Attached)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(75UM662H0LC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(75UM662H0LC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (75UM662H0LC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.