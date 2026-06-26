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Ein Video zeigt, wie Tickets für die LG Member Days gedruckt werden. Auf den ersten beiden Tickets stehen die Aufschriften „Nur einmal im Jahr, LG Member Days“. Danach werden nacheinander Tickets mit Abbildungen eines LG Fernsehers, einer Soundbar, eines Kühlschranks, einer Waschmaschine, eines Monitors und eines CineBeam-Projektors gedruckt. *Das Angebot ist gültig vom 02.06.2025 bis 15.06.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com, kombinierbar mit den Cashback Angeboten, aber nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen oder Gutscheincodes, nur solange der Vorrat reicht. LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.

Ein Video zeigt, wie Tickets für die LG Member Days gedruckt werden. Auf den ersten beiden Tickets stehen die Aufschriften „Nur einmal im Jahr, LG Member Days“. Danach werden nacheinander Tickets mit Abbildungen eines LG Fernsehers, einer Soundbar, eines Kühlschranks, einer Waschmaschine, eines Monitors und eines CineBeam-Projektors gedruckt. *Das Angebot ist gültig vom 02.06.2025 bis 15.06.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com, kombinierbar mit den Cashback Angeboten, aber nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen oder Gutscheincodes, nur solange der Vorrat reicht. LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.

LG´s Favoriten

 

Entdecke ausgewählte LG Produkte, die Innovation, Design und höchste Qualität vereinen.

Erlebe modernste Technologien für dein Zuhause – jetzt mit einem zusätzlichen Vorteil:

1 Jahr Garantieverlängerung geschenkt

Free Delivery

Kostenlose Lieferung

Für alle LG Member innerhalb von Deutschland

 

0% Finance

0% Finanzierung

Bis zu 24 Monate mit 0% Zinsen auf LG.com finanzieren

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie plus 1 Jahr Garantieverlängerung

Entdecke unsere innovativen Produkte

Hot Deal

8% + 2% mit PayPal

Hot Deals
Premium Deal

bis zu 10% + 1 Jahr Garantie geschenkt

LG's Favoriten
Flash Deal

Nur für LG Member: bis zu 12%

Time Deals
Member Days Rewiew banner

Member Days Rewiew banner

LG Member Days

Bewertungsbonus: Kaufen → Bewerten → Belohnt werden

Sichere dir ein Visa Guthaben von bis zu 200€ beim Kauf und anschließender Bewertung auf LG.com.

Bewertungsbonus: Kaufen → Bewerten → Belohnt werden Mehr erfahren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 16.07.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte Aktionsprodukte.
  • Die Garantieverlängerung wird automatisch nach Ablauf der Kampagne gebucht.
  • Es wird die Email Adresse aus der LG Bestellung verwendet. Bitte den Spam Ordner prüfen.
  • Retouren sind von der Garantiebuchung ausgeschlossen.
  • Die Garantieverlängerung gilt nur für TVs, nicht für Audio Produkte wie Soundbars oder Sound Suite Modelle

 