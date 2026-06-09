About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A video shows different rooms with LG products in use alongside an "LG Member Days" logo.

Memberdays2026

Entdecke die
LG Member Days!

Sichere dir als LG Member bis zu 10% Rabatt auf ausgewählte innovative Highlight-Produkte und eine kostenlosen Lieferung. Zusätzlich schenken wir dir 1 Jahr Garantieverlängerung. Bei Abgabe einer Bewertung bekommst du bis zu 200€ Visa Guthaben.

Entdecke unsere innovativen Produkte

Hot Deal

8% + 2% mit PayPal

Hot Deals
Premium Deal

bis zu 10% + 1 Jahr Garantie geschenkt

LG's Favoriten
Flash Deal

Nur für LG Member: bis zu 12%

Time Deals
Member Days Rewiew banner

Member Days Rewiew banner

LG Member Days

Bewertungsbonus: Kaufen → Bewerten → Belohnt werden

Sichere dir ein Visa Guthaben von bis zu 200€ beim Kauf und anschließender Bewertung auf LG.com.

Bewertungsbonus: Kaufen → Bewerten → Belohnt werden Mehr erfahren
Promotional image for LG Member Days featuring four benefits.

Nur verfügbar während
der LG Member Days auf LG.com!

Nur verfügbar während<br>der LG Member Days auf LG.com! Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen

LG Member Days

Mehr als nur Technik –
echte Highlights

Von intensivem OLED Hyper Radiant Color Tech über immersives Gaming Erlebnis bis hin zu smarten InstaView Lösungen – entdecke die Welt von LG neu.

A photo of four people reacting with interest as they view "LG Member Days" in an EI-shaped structure created by LG.

A photo of four people reacting with interest as they view "LG Member Days" in an EI-shaped structure created by LG.

Registriere dich als LG Member und profitiere von attraktiven Vorteilen! 

Jetzt Member werden und kostenlose Lieferung sichern.

Registriere dich als LG Member und profitiere von attraktiven Vorteilen!  Jetzt registrieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 16.07.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte Aktionsprodukte.
  • Nur LG Member erhalten eine kostenlose Lieferung und zusätzlich 2% Member Rabatt
  • Alle Rabatte müssen aktiv im Warenkorb ausgewählt werden.
  • Um das Visa Guthaben zu erhalten, gelten die Bedingungen von der separaten Bewertungsseite.

Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen