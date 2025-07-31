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Aire acondicionado portátil

Aire acondicionado portátil

TF09TAS
Vista frontal de Aire acondicionado portátil TF09TAS
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Vista frontal de Aire acondicionado portátil TF09TAS
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil
Aire acondicionado portátil

Características principales

  • Refrigeración rápida
  • Funcionamiento silencioso
  • Instalación sencilla
  • Diseño portátil
Más
Aire acondicionado portátil LG en un dormitorio moderno con tubo de evacuación flexible.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG en un dormitorio moderno con tubo de evacuación flexible.

Refrigeración portátil justo donde la necesitas

Un aire acondicionado portátil diseñado para una colocación flexible y una instalación sencilla, que lleva la refrigeración a los espacios que más utilizas.

Resumen de beneficios clave

Aire acondicionado portátil LG proporcionando refrigeración rápida con un potente flujo de aire azul en una estancia luminosa.

Refrigeración rápida

Persona adulta y menor durmiendo tranquilamente.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Tubo de evacuación del aire acondicionado portátil LG conectado a una ventana mediante el kit de instalación fácil de tela.

Instalación sencilla

Movimiento sencillo de un aire acondicionado portátil LG gracias a sus ruedas.

Diseño portátil

Refrigerante de bajo GWP

El sistema de refrigeración está diseñado para funcionar con refrigerante R290, que tiene un Potencial de Calentamiento Global (GWP) de 3 o inferior.

Máxima usabilidad

Comodidad para el día a día

Manejo sencillo mediante pantalla LED y panel de control con selección de funciones, ajuste de temperatura arriba/abajo y selección de velocidad del ventilador. Además, controla todas las funciones con el mando a distancia sin levantarte de la cama, el escritorio o el sofá.

Primer plano del panel de control y la pantalla LED en la parte superior del aire acondicionado portátil LG blanco, junto a una ventana.

Primer plano del panel de control y la pantalla LED en la parte superior del aire acondicionado portátil LG blanco, junto a una ventana.

Temporizador de encendido/apagado 24 horas

Se puede programar hasta 24 horas de funcionamiento para que el aire acondicionado se apague cuando tú lo decidas.

Reinicio automático

En caso de un corte de corriente, la unidad reanudará su funcionamiento anterior unos minutos después de que se restablezca el suministro eléctrico.

*Las imágenes mostradas son solo con fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Las condiciones de instalación pueden variar según el producto y la región; consulta el manual de instalación incluido con el producto y sigue las normas y precauciones de instalación.

 

¹) Funcionamiento 3 en 1

El modo predeterminado es Refrigeración y el modo puede cambiarse en el orden: Frío, Deshumidificación y Ventilador.

²) Instalación sencilla

Los componentes incluidos en el kit de instalación pueden variar según el producto y la región; consulta las especificaciones del producto antes de la compra.

Para garantizar la seguridad del usuario y una correcta instalación del producto, asegúrate de que todo el equipamiento y los procedimientos necesarios estén verificados antes de la instalación. Para más información, consulta el manual de instalación incluido y sigue las normas y precauciones indicadas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

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