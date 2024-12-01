We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de Sonido Inteligente SL8YG de 440W 3.1.2 con sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, dts:X, Hi-Res, Meridian y Asistente de Google.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
Barra
Potencia Total: 440W, (82dB)
Subwoofer
Subwoofer: 220W, (85dB)
SW inalámbrico
SW Inalámbrico
Sistema
Sistema: 3.1.2ch,
CONEXIONES
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
Entrada Óptica: 1
Entrada/Salida HDMI 1.4
HDMI 2.0: 1in/1out
Bluetooth 4.0, BT-Fi
Bluetooth: 4.2
WiFi integrado
WiFi 2.4G/5G
MODOS DE SONIDO
Escalado de audio
Hi-Res Audio: 24bit/96kHz
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Efectos de sonido (Stand, Music, Bass Blast, Cinema)
Modo Noche (por Mando & App), Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
User EQ
EQ Usuario
COMPATIBILIDAD
Windows PC, iOS, Android
Compatible: iOS/Android OS
Smartphone / Tablet Remote App
Sí
Compatible con Google Assistant
Google Assistant Integrado
Chromecast
Chromecast
Sound Sync TV (por Óptico)
Sound Sync Óptico
AV Sync (hasta 300ms)
A/V Sync: 0~300ms (Por App)
SIMPLINK
SIMPLINK
HDMI ARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio)
ARC
AUDIO
LPCM
LPCM,
Dolby ATMOS,
Dolby ATMOS,
Dolby TrueHD,
Dolby TrueHD,
Dolby Digital Plus,
Dolby Digital Plus,
Dolby Digital,
Dolby Digital,
DTS Digital Surround,
DTS Digital Surround,
DTS-HD Master Audio,
DTS-HD Master Audio,
DTS X,
DTS X,
AAC / AAC+,
AAC/AAC+,
FLAC,
FLAC,
OGG,
OGG,
WAV,
WAV,
MP3,
MP3,
WMA,
WMA,
AAC,
AAC,
ACCESORIOS
Manual Básico
Manual de Usuario
Mando a Distancia
Kit de Montaje a Pared
Kit Montaje a Pared
Mando a Distancia MA7
Pilas AAA
Pilas: AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES SISTEMA
Dimensiones Unidad principal (An x Al x Prof)
Unidad Principal: 1060 x 57 x 119 mm
-
Peso Unidad Principal
4.4Kg
Dimensiones Subwoofer
Subwoofer: 221 x 390 x 313 mm
-
Peso Subwoofer
7.8Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
