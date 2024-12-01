Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido Inteligente SL8YG de 440W 3.1.2 con sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, dts:X, Hi-Res, Meridian y Asistente de Google.

Especificaciones

Reseñas

SL8YG

(0)
Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Barra

    Potencia Total: 440W, (82dB)

  • Subwoofer

    Subwoofer: 220W, (85dB)

  • SW inalámbrico

    SW Inalámbrico

  • Sistema

    Sistema: 3.1.2ch,

CONEXIONES

  • Entrada de Fibra Óptica

    Entrada Óptica: 1

  • Entrada/Salida HDMI 1.4

    HDMI 2.0: 1in/1out

  • Bluetooth 4.0, BT-Fi

    Bluetooth: 4.2

  • WiFi integrado

    WiFi 2.4G/5G

MODOS DE SONIDO

  • Escalado de audio

    Hi-Res Audio: 24bit/96kHz

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

    ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

  • Efectos de sonido (Stand, Music, Bass Blast, Cinema)

    Modo Noche (por Mando & App), Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

  • User EQ

    EQ Usuario

COMPATIBILIDAD

  • Windows PC, iOS, Android

    Compatible: iOS/Android OS

  • Smartphone / Tablet Remote App

  • Compatible con Google Assistant

    Google Assistant Integrado

  • Chromecast

    Chromecast

  • Sound Sync TV (por Óptico)

    Sound Sync Óptico

  • AV Sync (hasta 300ms)

    A/V Sync: 0~300ms (Por App)

  • SIMPLINK

    SIMPLINK

  • HDMI ARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio)

    ARC

AUDIO

  • LPCM

    LPCM,

  • Dolby ATMOS,

    Dolby ATMOS,

  • Dolby TrueHD,

    Dolby TrueHD,

  • Dolby Digital Plus,

    Dolby Digital Plus,

  • Dolby Digital,

    Dolby Digital,

  • DTS Digital Surround,

    DTS Digital Surround,

  • DTS-HD Master Audio,

    DTS-HD Master Audio,

  • DTS X,

    DTS X,

  • AAC / AAC+,

    AAC/AAC+,

  • FLAC,

    FLAC,

  • OGG,

    OGG,

  • WAV,

    WAV,

  • MP3,

    MP3,

  • WMA,

    WMA,

  • AAC,

    AAC,

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Básico

    Manual de Usuario

  • Mando a Distancia

    Kit de Montaje a Pared

  • Kit Montaje a Pared

    Mando a Distancia MA7

  • Pilas AAA

    Pilas: AAA x 2

DIMENSIONES SISTEMA

  • Dimensiones Unidad principal (An x Al x Prof)

    Unidad Principal: 1060 x 57 x 119 mm

  • Peso Unidad Principal

    4.4Kg

  • Dimensiones Subwoofer

    Subwoofer: 221 x 390 x 313 mm

  • Peso Subwoofer

    7.8Kg

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

