Viste
Come
Respira

Respira aire puro

Respira aire puro y limpio para garantizar que el entorno sea perfecto para disfrutar de tu tiempo libre con los tuyos.

Plano completo de un aire acondicionado emitiendo aire frío y fresco

Aire acondicionado

El aire que limpia el aire

El sistema de filtrado reduce hasta el 99,9 % de las micropartículas de polvo de tu hogar para que puedas descansar respirando aire puro.

El aire que limpia el aire DESCUBRE MÁS

*Probado por Korea Conformity Laboratories: Esteriliza más del 99 % de PM10↓ en 45 minutos PM 2.5 ↓ en 52 minutos, PM1.0 ↓ en 65 minutos.

Purificación 360 grados: elimina la suciedad desde cualquier ángulo y distribuye aire limpio a cada rincón5

Puricare 360

Purificación 360 grados: elimina la suciedad desde cualquier ángulo y distribuye aire limpio a cada rincón

Sistema de filtrado en 6 niveles que elimina el 99,7% de bacterias y hongos flotantes*, más del 99% de virus, polvo, alérgenos y otras sustancias nocivas para la salud** y más del 95% gases perjudiciales y olores***

*Estudio realizado por “Kitasato Research Center” en Japón en fecha 24 julio 2017, por el que se acredita que el modelo AS60GDWV0 elimina las bacterias Escherichia coli al 99.82% , Staphylococcus aureus al 99.98% y el hongo Penicillium citrinum al 99.74% en un periodo de duración total de 30 minutos. Estudio realizado en un espacio físico de 25m3 y funcionando en modo Booster.
**Estudio realizado por “Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials” en fecha 19 de diciembre de 2016, por el que se acredita que el modelo AS60GDWV0 elimina el 99% o más de las partículas de tamaño 0,02μm en un duración total de 29,3 minutos. Estudio realizado en un espacio físico de 30,4m3, en un rango de temperatura 22 a 26 grados y funcionando en modo Booster.
***Estudio realizado por “Korea Air Cleaning Association” en fecha 30 de septiembre de 2016, por el que se acredita que el modelo AS60GDWV0 reduce más del 95% los siguientes gases perjudiciales: amoniaco, ácido acético, acetaldehído, tolueno y formaldehído. Estudio realizado en una estancia de 8 metros cuadrados y funcionamiento en modo Booster.

