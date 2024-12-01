Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
VISTE
COME
RESPIRA

Cuida de ti, de tu familia y del planeta

Disfruta de un estilo de vida más saludable y sostenible.

Un hombre está de pie junto al frigorífico comiendo un trozo de pastel. Esta imagen cambia a otra donde el hombrehace toc,toc en la puerta del frigorífico para ver lo que hay dentro.

Haz toc,toc y reduce la pérdida de aire frío

Haz toc,toc en la puerta InstaView™ y descubre su interior sin necesidad de abrirla por completo, de esta forma, los alimentos conservan su frescura por más tiempo.

Haz toc,toc y reduce la pérdida de aire frío MÁS INFORMACIÓN
Una mujer y un perro están jugando junto al frigorífico. Esta imagen cambia a otra donde el frigorífico tiene un adhesivo que indica el grado de eficiencia energética A.

Ahorra energía cada día

El compresor Inverter Linear reduce el consumo de energía para ayudarnos a ahorrar en la factura de la luz.

Ahorra energía cada día MÁS INFORMACIÓN
Un hombre enseña a su familia el plato que acaba de cocinar. Esta imagen cambia a otra donde unas «patatas fritas» de calabacín se están cocinando en el microondas.

Cocina saludable Microcinando con LG

La tecnología LG Smart Inverter, junto con su función asado y fritura saludable, mantiene el sabor y los nutrientes de tus alimentos.

Cocina saludable Microcinando con LG MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*El producto real puede diferir de las imágenes mostradas.
*La función Friturs Saludable solo está disponible en el modelo de convección.
*La función de fritura saludable se aplica a los modelos con bandeja crujiente.
Muestra probada: LG convección tamaño medio (MJ39XX)/Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG

&quot;Delante del lavavajillas, una pareja está sentada de lado y sonríen. Esta imagen cambia a otra donde se muestra el interior del lavavajillas y se ve cómo se lavan los platos.&quot;

Limpieza y cuidado total de tu vajilla

Con TrueSteam™ y QuadWash™, los platos quedan absolutamente limpios, evitando el prelavado y ahorrando agua.

Limpieza y cuidado total de tu vajilla MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*El resultado puede variar en función del uso real.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO