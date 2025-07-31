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LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7

LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7

Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Vista frontal de LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7 Immersive Suite 5 Pro
dimenion
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Vista frontal de LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7 Immersive Suite 5 Pro
dimenion
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7, Immersive Suite 5 Pro

Características principales

  • LG Sound Suite es un sistema de sonido premium que puedes diseñar a tu medida permitiéndote colocar los altavoces donde tu quieras. Analiza de forma inteligente tu espacio y localiza donde estás situado ¹ para ofrecerte un sonido optimizado y envolvente Dolby Atmos .²
  • Coloca los altavoces donde quieras y disfruta de un sonido envolvente con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ⁴ ⁵ que detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido equilibrado y envolvente en toda la estancia. ² ³
  • Un sonido que te sigue estés donde estés gracias a la tecnología exclusiva Sound Follow de LG, que analiza tu posición para ofrecerte una experiencia de sonido dirigida y personalizada. ¹ ⁵
  • El sonido se adapta a tu espacio con Room Calibration Pro, que analiza tu estancia, calibra el sonido y lo optimiza para ofrecer un audio calibrado de forma automática. ⁵ ⁶
  • Voces claras y un sonido profundo con la única barra de sonido con procesador. La H7 se convierte en el motor neuronal del sistema de sonido con un procesador Alpha 11, separando los elementos del audio con AI Sound Pro+ y remasterizando las voces para una mayor nitidez.
Más

1 Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.

2 La compatibilidad de las diferentes funciones puede variar según los equipos conectados al sistema. 

3 Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

4 Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.

5 Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.

6 El subwofer W7 se puede asignar a un grupo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, pero no funciona en modo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ni Room Calibration. 

Un salón con televisor y un conjunto de sonido, una barra de sonido, un par de altavoces junto al sofá y en una mesita auxiliar, y un woofer junto a la tele.

Un salón con televisor y un conjunto de sonido, una barra de sonido, un par de altavoces junto al sofá y en una mesita auxiliar, y un woofer junto a la tele.

Un experiencia inmersiva de cine en un pack compacto

Con dos altavoces M5 de Peerless de alta calidad, un subwoofer W7 con bajos potentes, y la barra de sonido H7 con procesador Alpha 11 AI, esta configuración ofrece un sonido potente y dinámico optimizado por AI Sound & Calibration. Diseñado para aquellos que desean una experiencia envolvente en una configuración compacta y flexible que se adapta sin esfuerzo a cualquier espacio.

LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro home theater speaker set with a Sound Suite soundbar, a pair of speakers, and a woofer.

Un vídeo muestra que Sound Suite se puede colocar libremente para realizar diversas combinaciones.

Diseña una combinación  a tu medida 

Elige entre H7, M7, M5 y W7 para crear una configuración que se adapte a tu estilo y preferencias. Independientemente de cómo los organices, Sound Suite optimiza automáticamente el sonido por ti.

*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas. Es posible que no se muestren los cables de alimentación. La apariencia del producto real puede variar.

Elige el sistema de sonido que más se adapte a ti

Selecciona tu barra de sonido o tu televisor LG con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect como dispositivo principal y añade altavoces inalámbricos para crear tu propio sistema de sonido

Table Caption
Immersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite, cuatro altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 7 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una Barra de sonido Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un altavoz de graves
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una Barra de sonido Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un altavoz de graves
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 5
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3
Experiencia de sonido3D completo con 4 altavoces3D completo con 4 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavoces
null29 altavoces 29 altavoces 19 altavoces 20 altavoces18 altavoces
Lista de productosH7 + M7 4 + W7H7 + M7 4 + W7H7 + M5 2 + W7H7 + M7 2H7 + M5 2
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponibleDisponibleDisponibleDisponible
Sound FollowSISISISISI
Room Calibration ProSISISISISI
DescúbreloDescúbreloDescúbreloDescúbreloDescúbrelo
Table Caption
Cinema Suite 7Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, un sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico clásico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y un subwoofer
Cinema Suite 7
Un par de altavoces M7 con un altavoz de graves W7 LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Una pareja de altavoces M7 LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
Una pareja de altavoces M5 LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3NONONO
Experiencia de sonidoConfiguración envolvente básicaSonido estéreo envolvente realSonido estéreo envolvente realSonido estéreo envolvente real
Canales y altavoces5.1.3 con 13 altavocesHasta 8.1.2 canales con 15 altavoces (según el modelo)Hasta 8.1.2 canales con 14 altavoces (según el modelo)Hasta 6.1.2 canales con 12 altavoces (según el modelo)
Lista de productosH7 + W7M7 2 + W7M7 2M5 2
nullMás de 65"Más de 65"Más de 65"Más de 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.Disponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.Disponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
Sound FollowSINONONO
Room Calibration ProSISISISI
DescúbreloDescúbreloDescúbrelo

Descubre la gama de Sound Suite

Explora los distintos modelos de Sound Suite y encuentra el mejor producto para comenzar a crear tu configuración de sonido. 

H7

El centro de Sound Suite, el H7 es un sistema de sonido todo en uno con el procesador alpha 11 AI. Creado con 4 altavoces de graves y 8 radiadores pasivos.

Descúbrelo

M7

Diseñado para una claridad inmersiva, el M7 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect con AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un altavoz de graves y 3 altavoces de gama completa. 

Descúbrelo

M5

Compacto pero dinámico, el M5 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un altavoz de graves y dos altavoces agudos.

Descúbrelo

W7

Un modelo de bajos compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye un altavoz de graves Peerless de 8 pulgadas, que ofrece unos bajos ultragraves por debajo de 25 Hz.

Descúbrelo
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LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7

LG Sound Suite - Pack Inmersive Suite 5 Pro, con barra de sonido H7, 2 altavoces WiFi M5 y subwoofer W7

Immersive Suite 5 Pro

Características principales

  • LG Sound Suite es un sistema de sonido premium que puedes diseñar a tu medida permitiéndote colocar los altavoces donde tu quieras. Analiza de forma inteligente tu espacio y localiza donde estás situado ¹ para ofrecerte un sonido optimizado y envolvente Dolby Atmos .²
  • Coloca los altavoces donde quieras y disfruta de un sonido envolvente con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ⁴ ⁵ que detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido equilibrado y envolvente en toda la estancia. ² ³
  • Un sonido que te sigue estés donde estés gracias a la tecnología exclusiva Sound Follow de LG, que analiza tu posición para ofrecerte una experiencia de sonido dirigida y personalizada. ¹ ⁵
  • El sonido se adapta a tu espacio con Room Calibration Pro, que analiza tu estancia, calibra el sonido y lo optimiza para ofrecer un audio calibrado de forma automática. ⁵ ⁶
  • Voces claras y un sonido profundo con la única barra de sonido con procesador. La H7 se convierte en el motor neuronal del sistema de sonido con un procesador Alpha 11, separando los elementos del audio con AI Sound Pro+ y remasterizando las voces para una mayor nitidez.
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Reseñas y Opiniones

Recomendado para ti

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Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.
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