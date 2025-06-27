Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG BOUNCE
  • vue latérale de gauche
  • vue avant
  • vue avant avec poignée
  • vue avant avec logo en gros plan
  • LG xboom Bounce par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante, LG BOUNCE
  • carte USP :
  • vue arrière avec poignée
vue latérale de gauche
vue avant
vue avant avec poignée
vue avant avec logo en gros plan
LG xboom Bounce par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante, LG BOUNCE
carte USP :
vue arrière avec poignée

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Jusqu’à 30h d’autonomie
  • Puissance 40 W
  • Protection IP67
  • Sangle de transport
  • Port USB-C
Plus
will.i.am en tenue blanche et lunettes de soleil tient la xboom Bounce juste à côté de son visage.


Son signature xboom optimisé par will.i.am

Présentation de la nouvelle xboom Bounce, créée en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

will.i.am comme architecte expérientiel de LG pour l'enceinte xboom Bounce

LG a nommé will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme marque améliorant l’expérience d’écoute avec un son et un style unique. Récompensé neuf fois aux Grammy, will.i.am est sans nul doute une véritable icône de la culture pop. Tous les modèles « xboom by will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré au ton plus chaud. Grâce à son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, la xboom Bounce optimisée par will.i.am offre un son immersif et dynamique avec des rythmes qui prennent vie.

Un son unique du produit conçu par will.i.am

Découvrez l’expérience sonore complexe et extraordinaire du produit créée par will.i.am. Chaque son qui accompagne le fonctionnement de la nouvelle xboom - la mise sous/hors tension, la connexion via Bluetooth et le réglage du volume - a été développé par l’artiste.

will.i.am travaille en studio, en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Profitez des basses puissantes et d'une énergie débordante

Sentez le rythme prendre vie grâce aux deux radiateurs passifs. Laissez-vous emporter par des rythmes intenses et une énergie pleine de vie.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

Son dynamique grâce au tweeter à dôme conçu par Peerless

Conçu avec des tweeters à double dôme de Peerless, fabricant danois centenaire spécialisé dans l'audiovisuel haut de gamme, pour une qualité sonore exceptionnelle. Profitez d’un son réaliste avec une clarté et un dynamisme inégalés.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

Conçue pour durer, certifiée conforme aux normes militaires

Conçue pour les aventures en plein air. Testée conformément aux normes militaires américaines et ayant passé avec succès les 7 tests de résistance. Conçue pour résister à des conditions variées quel que soit l’environnement.

La xboom Bounce est placée sur un sol couvert de feuilles humides, entre une racine d’arbre et une pierre. Sur le côté, en haut à gauche, on voit le logo standard militaire.

*Les résultats ou les performances peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**Détails des tests militaires

- Norme de test : MIL-STD-810H

- Paramètres de test : Pluie, vibration, impact, eau salée pulvérisée, inondation, poussière de sable et température élevée

- Résultat de la certification : RÉUSSITE

- Date de certification : 18 décembre 2024

Résistance à l'eau et à la poussière IP67

Certifiée IP67 pour sa résistance à l’eau et à la poussière. Écoutez de la musique partout, lors d’une fête au bord de la piscine ou à la plage.

*Les résultats ou les performances peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**La certification IP67 protège entièrement contre la poussière et d’autres particules similaires mais aussi complètement contre l’immersion jusqu’à 1 m de profondeur pendant 30 minutes.

Prolongez le plaisir jusqu'au lendemain avec 30 heures d'autonomie.

La musique ne doit pas s’arrêter avant vous. L'enceinte LG xboom Bounce offre jusqu'à 30 heures avec une charge complète.

*L’autonomie de lecture indiquée est basée sur des tests internes à 50 % du volume, avec les modes Bluetooth et d’amélioration vocale Voice Enhance activés, et sans éclairage.

**L’autonomie réelle peut varier.

***La batterie est remplaçable et les batteries de remplacement sont vendues séparément. 

****La batterie peut être remplacée à l’aide d’outils simples, à la discrétion de l’utilisateur.

AI Sound

L’IA perfectionne le son pour tous les genres

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes rythme, mélodie ou voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l'IA définir automatiquement le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L'IA analyse l'audio et ajuste le son en fonction du genre.

will.i.am tient la xboom Bounce juste à côté de son visage.

AI Calibration

AI Calibration pour un son qui remplit l’espace

L’IA calibre l’audio en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l’espace dans lequel vous vous trouvez. Ainsi elle fournit un son complet et sans distorsion, que ce soit dans un espace vaste ou une petite pièce.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

AI Lighting

Éclairage dynamique ajusté par l'IA, parfaitement synchronisé avec le son.

L’IA détecte le genre de musique et fournit un éclairage optimal qui se synchronise avec le son. Choisissez entre les modes Ambiant, Fête et Voix pour définir l’ambiance. Vérifiez l'état de l'enceinte grâce à l'éclairage informatif.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

La nouvelle xboom Bounce au style élégant avec sa sangle pratique

Conçue pour repousser les limites et améliorer le confort. Transportez et suspendez facilement votre enceinte grâce à la sangle. Elle lui confère également une touche unique et élégante.

Sur la lumière supérieure, la xboom Bounce est suspendue au bras d’une personne par la sangle. En haut à droite, une personne avec une veste violette tient la xboom Bounce avec la main droite. En bas à gauche, will.i.am tient la xboom Bounce avec sa main gauche. En bas à droite, will.i.am avec la même tenue tient la xboom Bounce avec sa main droite.

Connectez plusieurs enceintes pour sublimer l’ambiance avec Auracast™

Créez un lien de fête en connectant les appareils via Auracast™. Accédez-y instantanément en appuyant simplement sur un bouton dédié. Immergez-vous dans un son immersif, renforcé par la connexion de différentes enceintes.

*Seuls les modèles Bounce, Grab et Stage 301 sortis en 2025 peuvent être connectés l’un à l’autre.

**La représentation est fournie à titre d’illustration. La taille réelle peut varier.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    30 W + 5 W x 2

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Radiateur Passif

    Yes (2)

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    20 mm x 2

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    dome

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    93 x 53 mm

FORMAT AUDIO

  • AAC

    Oui

  • SBC

    Oui

ÉGALISEUR

  • AI Sound

    Oui

  • Bass Boost

    Oui

  • Personnalisé (App)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IP67

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode double)

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode multi)

    Oui

  • Kit Mains Libres

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Boîte en Carton

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Haut-Parleur

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

POIDS

  • Poids Brut

    2,04 kg

  • Poids Net

    1,42 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Sangle

    Oui

  • Câble USB type C

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096327241

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    3

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    30

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    20 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.3 W

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Sortie DC (Type USB C)

    Oui

  • USB type C

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

