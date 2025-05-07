Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

UltraGear OLED

À vous de jouer !

Tentez de gagner un écran LG UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A,

le premier écran OLED 5K2K au monde !

Les images planétaires apparaissent plus éclatantes et plus nettes sur les écrans LG OLED.

Jeu Concours

Tirage au sort le 12/05/2025

 

Jeu Concours Participer
Étape 1

Instagram

Rendez-vous sur notre compte Instagram @LG_France

Étape 2

Follow

Suivez le compte @LG_France

Étape 3

Commentez

Commentez la publication du jeu concours.

OLED 45GX

LG 45GX950A-B

Écran LG UltraGear™ OLED

Le premier écran OLED 5K2K (5120x2160) de 45 pouces au monde offre une vision 34 % plus large que les écrans 16:9 standard et une augmentation de 33 % du nombre de pixels par rapport à l’UHD (3840x2160). Cet OLED 5K2K affiche de façon dynamique des ombres plus profondes, des lumières plus vives et des couleurs éclatantes, peu importe l’environnement dans lequel vous jouez.

Écran LG UltraGear™ OLED Découvrir

Résumé-image

*Sur la base d'une étude menée par LG sur les spécifications publiées dans la catégorie des moniteurs de jeu OLED en mars 2025, le 45GX950A est le premier moniteur OLED 5K2K (5120x2160) au monde

Gamme OLED

Nouveautés

Écrans Gaming
LG UltraGear™

Découvrez toute la gamme

Gamme OLED