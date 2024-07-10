Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Prêt pour la victoire1

Prêt pour la victoire

Le UltraGear™ est un puissant écran de jeu intégré aux fonctions les plus performantes pour offrir une immersion totale aux joueurs dans n'importe quel environnement de jeu.

Ecran de jeu offrant une immersion totale

*Certaines fonctionnalités de cette page peuvent ne pas être disponibles sur tous les modèles. Veuillez vous référer à l'onglet SPÉCIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES pour une liste complète des caractéristiques par modèle.

Ecran de jeu vidéo offrant une large gamme de couleurs

Nano IPS 1ms

Changer la donne

Obligé de compromettre la qualité d'image pour la vitesse ? Découvrez l'écran de rêve ultime : Une gamme de couleurs plus large en Nano IPS et un temps de réponse 1ms vous permettent d'expérimenter chaque élément du jeu à l'extrême.

Ecran de jeu vidéo offrant une large gamme de couleurs et une précision impeccable

Nano IPS

Fantaisie ou réalité ? Une distinction difficile

Vivez pleinement chaque élément du monde virtuel. Le Nano IPS offre une gamme de couleurs 35% plus grande que le RVB 100%, affichant les couleurs de chaque gamme avec une précision impeccable.

Démonstration de la vitesse IPS 1ms* sur une image de jeu

IPS 1ms*

Des vitesses incroyables en IPS 1ms

Si vous en avez assez des écrans des scintillements et hachures, vous êtes sur le bon moniteur. Avec l'IPS 1ms*, vous dominerez et remporterez la victoire, sans les effets secondaires de la vitesse extrême.

*UL a testé le temps de réponse GtoG du moniteur LG 38GL950G & 27GL850.

Voie rapide jusqu'à la victoire grâce aux 240Hz1

Ultra Vitesse

Voie rapide jusqu'à la victoire grâce aux 240Hz

Une vitesse inégalée est sans équivoque pour gagner. Le taux de rafraîchissement à grande vitesse jusqu'à 240Hz de l'UltraGear™ vous permet de composer instantanément avec n'importe quel scénario pour remporter la victoire, le tout sans retard.

Zoom sur le taux de rafraîchissement jusqu'à 240Hz de l'UltraGear™ sur une image de jeu

Ecran de jeu vidéo offrant une large gamme de couleurs et une précision impeccable

Qualité d'image ultra

Précision dynamique et réaliste

Le UltraGear™ donne vie à la fantaisie avec un contraste dynamique élevé et un large spectre de couleurs. Son image lumineuse et hyperréaliste captive, tandis que la précision fidèle vous transporte dans un autre monde.

Différence entre une image de jeu avec et sans hachure

Fluidité ultra-surréaliste

Mouvement et imagerie sans hachure

Une image peut être la clé de la victoire, ou elle peut perturber le déroulement du jeu. Le mouvement et l'imagerie sans hachure peuvent apporter un enchaînement de réussites pour une victoire triomphante.

*Les images ne sont présentées qu'à titre d'illustration. Les effets réels de G-Sync® et Radeon FreeSync2 peuvent varier en fonction du contenu et de la configuration de l'écran.

Logo G-Sync et Radeon FreeSync2

Le UltraGear™ est équipé de G-Sync® et Radeon FreeSync2, offrant des mouvements fluides sans déchirement ni hachure, ainsi qu'une cartographie simplifiée des tonalités pour une imagerie HDR rapide et transparente.

Design accrocheur et éclairage sphérique de l'UltraGear™

Champ de jeu immersif

Conçu pour impressionner et immerger

Perdez-vous dans une échelle de graphismes écrasante avec la résolution QHD+ 21:9. Entrez dans le jeu de telle sorte que le monde virtuel et le monde réel soient à peine différentiable. Jouez à fond avec le UltraGear™.

Design accrocheur et éclairage sphérique de l'UltraGear™

Design

Style de jeu amélioré

L'éclairage sphérique et le design accrocheur améliorent votre expérience globale de jeu, et l'éclairage élégant mais subtil complète votre installation de jeu et vous soutient dans la victoire.

Design accrocheur et éclairage sphérique de l'UltraGear™

Éclairage sphérique 2.0

Immersion totale avec l'éclairage sphérique 2.0

Mettez en valeur votre propre style tout en élargissant le monde virtuel avec l'éclairage sphérique 2.0. Cette fonction LED personnalisée clignote en fonction d'un motif spécifique, qui est lié aux visuels ou à l'audio du jeu.

Mode de synchronisation du son5

Mode de synchronisation du son

L'éclairage sphérique 2.0 vous entraîne plus profondément dans le jeu grâce à un éclairage en biais qui améliore l'expérience tout en réduisant la fatigue oculaire. Avec le mode de synchronisation du son, l'UltraGear™ s'allume en fonction des sons dynamiques du jeu.

Mode de synchronisation vidéo5

Mode de synchronisation vidéo

Le mode de synchronisation vidéo de l'éclairage sphérique 2.0 s'allume en fonction des couleurs des effets visuels qui apparaissent sur l'écran, vous permettant d'être complètement immergé dans le jeu.

*La vidéo est présentée à titre d'illustration seulement. Les effets d'éclairage réels de l'éclairage sphérique 2.0 peuvent varier en fonction du contenu et de chaque mode.

Prêt pour la victoire

Une vitesse sans compromis et qualité d'image inégalée, le tout dans un seul et même écran de rêve.

Prêt pour la victoire1

Éclairage sphérique 2.0

Prêt pour la victoire

Sélectionnez le bon UltraGear™ pour vous, et vivez une victoire sans pareille.

