Lave-linge 8.5kg énergie A | Moteur intelligent AI Direct Drive™ | ThinQ
MEZ69222290  F82AV35MB  23.12.7.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 9,6

  • Super Deals : 20% de remise. Offre réservée aux membres LG. En savoir plus

LG F82AV35MB

Lave-linge 8.5kg énergie A | Moteur intelligent AI Direct Drive™ | ThinQ

Front view

Lave-linge LG AI Direct Drive™

Offrez-vous un moment de sérénité

Choisissez votre nouveau lave-linge durable LG à l'indice de réparabilité de 9,6/10 !

Analyse du linge avec AI DD
AI DD™

Un soin du linge 18% plus efficace

Basé sur plus de 20 000 expériences de lavage, AI DD™ adapte les mouvements de tambour pour prendre soin de votre linge.
Qu'est-ce que la technologie AI DD™ ?

Qu'est-ce que la
technologie AI DD™ ?

AI DD™ détecte non seulement le poids mais aussi le type de textile au sein du tambour afin d'optimiser les mouvements de ce dernier.
6 mouvements proposés pour un lavage optimal

6 mouvements associés
pour un résultat inégalé

Sélectionnez un programme de lavage et la technologie 6 Motion Direct Drive™ recrée jusqu'à 6 mouvements de tambour au cours d'un même cycle de lavage pour un résultat irréprochable, adapté à tout type de tissu.
Différents mouvements en fonction du linge

Exemples de programmes avec 6 Motion Direct Drive

Les 6 mouvements du 6 Motion Direct Drive™ s'enchaînent selon le programme sélectionné pour s'adapter à vos vêtements et pour gagner en performance de lavage.
Volume du tambour en hausse
Un plus grand volume de tambour

Un grand volume dans un encombrement optimal

Intérieur du lave-linge entièrement en inox avec un système d’aubes de lavage performant
Plus hygiénique, plus délicat.

Aubes de lavage en inox

Les vêtements sont en contact uniquement avec de l’inox qui constitue le tambour et les aubes de lavage. Ce matériau limite le développement des bactéries et offre une hygiène optimale.
Lave-linge connecté à un smartphone

Smart Diagnosis™

La fonction Smart Diagnosis™ permet de détecter les pannes potentielles ou mauvaises utilisations de votre produit. L'utilisation est simple et rapide pour économiser une visite potentielles d'un réparateur.
Électroménager intelligent
ThinQ™

Électroménager intelligent

Grâce à la technologie ThinQ ™, votre lave-linge vous permet de lancer un cycle de lavage à distance et de télécharger des cycles supplémentaires. Interagissez facilement avec votre appareil et accédez aux dernières innovations en matière de connectivité Wi-Fi.
Consignes de tri

Consignes de tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site
Consignes de tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

*La capacité maximale recommandée pour chaque programme de lavage peut varier, merci de vous référer au manuel de l’utilisateur pour plus de détails.

DIMENSIONS

LG F82AV35MB
Capacité de lavage (kg)
8,5
Dimensions (LxHxPmm)
600 x 850 x 490
Technologie principale
Moteur AI Direct Drive™
Benefice additionnel
LG ThinQ™

Caractéristiques clés

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    8,5

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    600x850x490

  • Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

    1 200

  • Dosage automatique ezDispense

    Non

  • Steam

    Non

  • Anti-froissage

    Non

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    Non

Toutes les caractéristiques

CAPACITÉ

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    8,5

CODE EAN

  • Code EAN

    8806084059635

OPTIONS/ACCESSOIRES

  • Compatible LG TWINWash

    Non

FICHE PRODUIT (LAVAGE)

  • A reçu un prix «Écolabel de l’UE»

    Oui

  • Temps mise en veille avant arrêt (min)

    5

  • Éco 40-60 pleine charge

    0,860

  • Éco 40-60 demi-charge

    0,380

  • Éco 40-60 quart de charge

    0,188

  • Classe d’efficacité énergétique

    A

  • Consommation électrique par 100cycles (kWh)

    48,0

  • Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

    1 200

  • Niveau sonore essorage (dBA)

    71

  • Consommation électrique à l’arrêt (W)

    0,5

  • Consommation électrique en marche (W)

    0,5

  • Classe d’efficacité d’essorage

    B

  • Humidité résiduelle (%)

    53,0

  • Programme standard (lavage uniquement)

    Éco 40-60 40°C

  • Temps (min)-pleine charge

    223

  • Temps (min)-demi-charge

    171

  • Temps (min)-quart de charge

    150

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    8,5

  • Consommation d’eau par cycle (ℓ)

    49

PROGRAMMES

  • Rinçage

    Non

  • Essorage+Vidange

    Non

  • Lavage+Séchage

    Non

  • Laine (Main/Laine)

    Oui

  • Baby care vapeur

    Non

  • Anti-allergie (lave-linge)

    Oui

  • Lavage automatique

    Non

  • Baby care

    Oui

  • Univers Blanc

    Non

  • Lavage froid

    Non

  • Soin des couleurs

    Non

  • Coton

    Oui

  • Coton+

    Non

  • Noir éclat

    Non

  • Délicat

    Oui

  • Programme téléchargé

    Oui

  • Vidange + Essorage

    Non

  • Couette

    Non

  • Synthétiques

    Oui

  • Eco 40-60

    Oui

  • Doux

    Non

  • Hygiène

    Oui

  • Lavage intensif

    Non

  • Mix 40℃

    Oui

  • Vêtements d'extérieur

    Non

  • Rapide 14

    Oui

  • Rapide 30

    Non

  • Rapide

    Non

  • Propre & sec

    Non

  • Rafraîchissement

    Non

  • Rinçage+Essorage

    Non

  • Ultra silence

    Non

  • Peaux sensibles

    Non

  • Rapide 14

    Oui

  • Lavage rapide + Séchage

    Non

  • Essorage

    Non

  • Textiles sport

    Oui

  • Anti-tâches

    Non

  • Défroissage vapeur

    Non

  • Nettoyage de la cuve

    Oui

  • TurboWash 39

    Non

  • TurboWash 49

    Non

  • TurboWash 59

    Non

  • Coton 20°C

    Non

  • Lavage main

    Non

  • Jeans/Couleurs sombres

    Non

  • Prélavage + Coton

    Non

  • Rapide 12

    Non

  • Rapide 60

    Non

FONCTIONS THINQ

  • Téléchargement de cycle

    Non

  • Suivi de la consommation énergétique

    Non

  • Démarrage à distance et suivi de cycle

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    Non

  • Rappel de nettoyage de la cuve

    Non

  • Smart Pairing

    Non

  • Smart Pairing

    Non

OPTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Ajout de linge

    Oui

  • Son on/off

    Oui

  • Sécurité enfant

    Oui

  • ColdWash

    Non

  • départ différé

    Oui

  • Niveau de détergent

    Non

  • Nettoyage du distributeur

    Non

  • Lampe de tambour

    Non

  • Nettoyage ezDispense

    Non

  • Prélavage

    Oui

  • Démarrage à distance

    Oui

  • Rinçage

    Non

  • Rinçage+

    Oui

  • Rinçage+essorage

    Non

  • Niveau d'adoucissant

    Non

  • Essorage

    1200/1000/600/600/400/0

  • Steam

    Non

  • Température

    Froid/20/30/40/60/95°C

  • Nettoyage de la cuve

    Non

  • TurboWash

    Non

  • Lavage

    Non

  • Wifi

    Oui

  • Anti-froissage

    Non

AFFICHAGE

  • Minuterie de fin différée

    3-19 heures

  • Type d’affichage

    Molette + Contrôles tactiles + physiques & Affichage LED

  • Indication de verrouillage de la porte

    Oui

  • Affichage digital

    18:88

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions du colis (L x H x P mm)

    600 x 890 x 585

  • Profondeur incluant tout (P’ mm)

    535

  • Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

    1 015

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    600x850x490

  • Poids avec l’emballage (kg)

    61,0

  • Poids (kg)

    57,0

  • Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

    1 015

ÉNERGIE

  • Classe d’efficacité énergétique lavage

    A

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Direct Drive 6 Motion

    Oui

  • Ajout de linge

    Oui

  • AI Direct Drive (AI DD)

    Oui

  • Redémarrage automatique

    Oui

  • Système anti-vibrations Centum

    Non

  • Aubes de lavage

    Aube en acier inoxydable

  • Lampe de tambour

    Non

  • Séchage à condensation par air

    Non

  • Tambour

    Oui

  • Signal de fin de cycle

    Oui

  • Dosage automatique ezDispense

    Non

  • TurboWash

    Non

  • Système de détection de mousse

    Oui

  • Moteur induction Direct Drive

    Oui

  • Pieds réglables

    Non

  • LoadSense

    Oui

  • Tambour en acier inoxydable

    Oui

  • Steam

    Non

  • Steam+

    Non

  • TurboWash 360˚

    Non

  • Type

    Lave-linge hublot

  • Détecteur de vibrations

    Non

  • Arrivée d'eau chaude/froide

    Froide uniquement

  • Niveau d’eau

    Auto

FINITIONS

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Type de porte

    Hublot (sans couvercle)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Indice de réparabilité