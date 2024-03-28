We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160
Qualité d'image exceptionnelle
Ergonomie
Simple d'utilisation
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo
Alt text
Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel
Ecran IPS UHD 4K : Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel, écran IPS 31.5 pouces, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Compatible avec chaque posture
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Toutes les caractéristiques
ECRAN
-
Type de dalle
IPS
-
Rétro-éclairage
LED
-
Taille écran
32’’ (81cm)
-
Résolution
3840 x 2160
-
Format
16/9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Oui
-
Luminosité
350nits
-
Gamut Couleur
DCI-P3 95%
-
Taux de contraste (original)
1000:1
-
Angle de vision (H/V)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Temps de réponse
5ms
-
Traitement de la dalle
Anti-reflet
-
RESOLUTION - PC HDMI/DP
3840x2160@60Hz
-
RESOLUTION - VIDEO HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz
CONNECTIQUES
-
ENTREES - HDMI
Oui (x2)
-
ENTREES - Display Port
Oui
-
ENTREES - USB Type-C
Oui
-
ENTREES - USB
Oui
-
SORTIE - Haut-parleurs
Oui (5Wx2)
CARACTERISTIQUES SPECIFIQUES
-
OSD
Oui
-
Nombre de langues
18
-
AMD FreeSync™
Oui
-
Black Stabilizer
Oui
-
Mode DAS
Oui
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Oui
-
Mode Lecture
Oui
-
Flicker Safe (Anti-scintillement)
Oui
-
Smart Energy Saving
Oui
-
Plug & Play
Oui
CARACTERISTIQUES ENERGETIQUES
-
Type d’alimentation
Externe
-
Consommation (normale)
55W
-
Consommation (mode veille)
0,5W
-
Consommation (mode arrêt)
0,3W
CARACTERISTIQUES PHYSIQUES
-
Accroche VESA (en mm)
100 x 100
-
CADRE - Couleur (face)
Noir
-
CADRE - Couleur (dos)
Blanc
-
PIED - Détachable
Oui
-
PIED - Inclinaison
-25~25
-
PIED - Rotatif
Oui
-
PIED - Réglable en hauteur
130mm
-
PIED - Pivot
Oui
-
PIED - Extension
180mm
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Dimensions (sans pied) : LxPxH
714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm
-
Dimensions (avec pied) : LxPxH
714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm
-
Dimensions carton : LxPxH
821 x 507 x 247 mm
-
Poids (sans pied)
6,5
-
Poids (avec pied)
10,3
-
Poids du carton
14,6
ACCESSOIRES
-
Câble d’alimentation
Oui
-
Câble HDMI
Oui
-
Câble USB-C
Oui
-
Autres
CD, Manuel, Guide d’installation rapide
-
Logiciels
OnScreen Control
GENCOD
-
Code EAN 32UN88AP-W
8806087975390
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
-
extension
-
-
extension
Ce qu’ils en pensent
-
Manuel et logiciel
Téléchargez les manuels et les logiciels de vos produits.
-
Dépannage
Nos tutos dépannage concernant votre produit
-
Garantie
Consultez la garantie de votre produit
-
Pièce& accessoire
Découvrez des accessoires pour votre produit.
-
Enregistrer un produit
Enregistrer votre produit vous permettra d’obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
-
Recherches connexes
Trouver le manuel, le dépannage et la garantie de votre produit LG.
-
Assistance relatives aux commandes
Suivez votre commande et consulter la FAQ liée aux commandes.
-
Demande de réparation
Demandez un service de réparation facilement en ligne.
Contactez-nous
-
Livechat
Chattez avec les experts produits de LG pour obtenir de l’aide lors de vos achats, des réductions et des offres en temps réel
-
Chattez avec le service assistance de LG en utilisant la messagerie instantanée la plus populaire
-
Envoyez-nous un email
Une question ? Envoyer votre demande à notre service assistance
-
Appelez-nous
Notre SAV est à votre disposition pour vous aider
Acheter
LG 32UN88AP-W
Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160