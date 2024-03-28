Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160
Classe énergétique : UE
Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160

Classe énergétique : UE
LG 32UN88AP-W

Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo: Dconçu pour vous

Conçu pour vous

Augmentez votre productivité avec de nouvelles innovations en matière d'ergonomie et d'espace de travail
Support Ergo, Mouvement complet de l'écran, Suivi parfait du niveau des yeux
Mouvement complet de l'écran

Suivi parfait du niveau de vos yeux

La flexibilité renforcée du support Ergo offre des possibilités de réglage ergonomique étendues : extension, rétraction, pivot, ajustement en hauteur, inclinaison. Trouvez la position idéale pour une expérience utilisateur confortable et durable.
Créez un espace de travail qui s'adapte aux Photographe, Créateur, Employé de bureau
Installation pour un bureau désencombré

Profitez pleinement de votre bureau

Le design compact de l'Ergo permet d'utiliser un minimum de surface sur votre bureau et facilite également son installation. La solution USB-C One Cable d'Ergo offre aux utilisateurs un espace de travail désencombré grâce à l'utilisation d'un seul câble pour le transfert rapide des données et la charge de l'ordinateur portable.

Consigne tri

Consigne tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

Scène avec un architecte utilisant l'Ergo
Scène avec un joueur utilisant l'Ergo
Scène d'un photographe utilisant l'Ergo
Scène avec un architecte utilisant l'Ergo

Scène avec un joueur utilisant l'Ergo

Scène d'un photographe utilisant l'Ergo

Qualité d'image exceptionnelle

Ergonomie

Simple d'utilisation

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Alt text

Ecran IPS UHD 4K

Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel

Avec DCI-P3 et HDR10, le LG UltraFine™ Ergo vous offre une qualité d'image exceptionnelle. L'écran de 31.5 pouces 4K IPS délivre une expérience visuelle confortable en réduisant le décalage des couleurs à partir de différents points de vue.

Ecran IPS UHD 4K : Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel, écran IPS 31.5 pouces, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR

Alt text

*Les chiffres ci-dessus représentent les ajustements possibles.

Compatible avec chaque posture

L’Ergo est une innovation bénéfique pour tous ceux qui passent beaucoup de temps à leur bureau. Le support, avancé sur les plans technologique et ergonomique de LG contribue à promouvoir une bonne posture grâce à sa grande capacité de réglage, permettant à chaque utilisateur de créer un poste de travail parfaitement personnalisé.

Alt text

*Pour des instructions d'installation détaillées, consultez le manuel du produit à la page Assistance de LG.com.
Toutes les caractéristiques

ECRAN

  • Type de dalle

    IPS

  • Rétro-éclairage

    LED

  • Taille écran

    32’’ (81cm)

  • Résolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Format

    16/9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Oui

  • Luminosité

    350nits

  • Gamut Couleur

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Taux de contraste (original)

    1000:1

  • Angle de vision (H/V)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Temps de réponse

    5ms

  • Traitement de la dalle

    Anti-reflet

  • RESOLUTION - PC HDMI/DP

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • RESOLUTION - VIDEO HDMI

    3840x2160@60Hz

CONNECTIQUES

  • ENTREES - HDMI

    Oui (x2)

  • ENTREES - Display Port

    Oui

  • ENTREES - USB Type-C

    Oui

  • ENTREES - USB

    Oui

  • SORTIE - Haut-parleurs

    Oui (5Wx2)

CARACTERISTIQUES SPECIFIQUES

  • OSD

    Oui

  • Nombre de langues

    18

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Mode DAS

    Oui

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Flicker Safe (Anti-scintillement)

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

  • Plug & Play

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES ENERGETIQUES

  • Type d’alimentation

    Externe

  • Consommation (normale)

    55W

  • Consommation (mode veille)

    0,5W

  • Consommation (mode arrêt)

    0,3W

CARACTERISTIQUES PHYSIQUES

  • Accroche VESA (en mm)

    100 x 100

  • CADRE - Couleur (face)

    Noir

  • CADRE - Couleur (dos)

    Blanc

  • PIED - Détachable

    Oui

  • PIED - Inclinaison

    -25~25

  • PIED - Rotatif

    Oui

  • PIED - Réglable en hauteur

    130mm

  • PIED - Pivot

    Oui

  • PIED - Extension

    180mm

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Dimensions (sans pied) : LxPxH

    714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm

  • Dimensions (avec pied) : LxPxH

    714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm

  • Dimensions carton : LxPxH

    821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Poids (sans pied)

    6,5

  • Poids (avec pied)

    10,3

  • Poids du carton

    14,6

ACCESSOIRES

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Câble USB-C

    Oui

  • Autres

    CD, Manuel, Guide d’installation rapide

  • Logiciels

    OnScreen Control

GENCOD

  • Code EAN 32UN88AP-W

    8806087975390

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

LG 32UN88AP-W

Moniteur 4K Ergo UltraFine™ 32" | IPS 16:9e | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160

