Du 24 juin au 23 juillet 2025

Offre de remboursement

Réfrigérateurs Fours Micro-ondes Plaques Hottes
Offre de remboursement Cuisine

Offre Cuisine
Jusqu'à 790€ remboursés*

2025-07-23

pour l'achat de votre équipement cuisine LG :

Réfrigérateurs, Fours, Plaques, Hottes et Micro-ondes

Vous aussi, étoilez votre cuisine et révélez fraîcheur et saveurs de vos aliments à chaque préparation.

Comment en profiter ?

Etape 1

Achat

Etape 2

Demande

Etape 3

Remboursement

Voir les modalités Je participe !

Réfrigérateurs

Fours

Micro-ondes

Plaques à Induction

Hottes

