Réfrigérateurs Américain | 638&L
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

Réfrigérateurs Américain | 638&L

Fiche produit

Réfrigérateurs Américain | 638&L

LG GSJC40PYEE
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Technologie Door Cooling+™
  • Linear Cooling™ Distribution d'air froid Multi-Air Flow™ Niveau sonore 36 dB silencieux Grande capacité - 638L
Vue de face d’un réfrigérateur InstaView noir avec lumière à l’intérieur. Le contenu du réfrigérateur est visible à travers la porte InstaView. Des rayons de lumière bleue éclairent le contenu de la fonction DoorCooling.
DoorCooling⁺™

Une fraîcheur uniforme et rapidement

Les boissons et aliments restent frais grâce aux performances uniformes et rapides du rideau d'air froid Door Cooling™.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests effectués par UL, TÜV Rheinland utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du réservoir d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur baisse entre les modèles Door Cooling™ et Non-Door Cooling™. Modèles applicables uniquement.
*Les images du produit ne sont fournies qu’à des fins d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.
*Door Cooling™ est censé s’arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

Pourquoi nos réfrigérateurs américains LG vont vous plaire?

Le design de poignée du réfrigérateur est magnifié par des lignes blanc dégradé

Des poignées intégrées

Un design sophistiqué

Les deux cartes séparées avec des filtres à eau modifiables et un distributeur d'eau, galçons et galce pilée.

Changez votre filtre facilement

Une eau filtrée en continu

Image du produit avec logo Smart Inverter Compressor™ et logo de garantie 10 ans.

Smart Inverter™

Une performance durable

Poignées intégrées

Un design pensé pour sublimer vos cuisines

Doté de lignes épurées et de charnières dissimulées, ce réfrigérateur américain réhausse votre cuisine. Entièrement repensées, les poignées intégrées sont plus faciles à saisir et plus belles, adaptées à votre intérieur moderne.

Une scène dans laquelle le produit est installé dans la cuisine et, sur le côté droite, une scène où l’on voit un gros plan de la partie avec la poignée.

*L'image est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

Raccordé à l'eau

Une eau filtrée en continu

Remplacez facilement le filtre à eau situé à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur et profitez d'une eau filtrée à tout moment*.

Les deux cartes séparées montrent des filtres modifiables de façon spontanée sur le côté gauche, avec un homme qui boit l’eau fraîche sur le côté droit.

*Testé et certifié par l’organisme NSF International en fonction de la norme NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401 afin de réduire 25 substances potentiellement nocives dont le plomb, l’amiante, etc. Les filtres LG® offrent une eau filtrée pour votre famille et vous. Pour de meilleurs résultats, remplacez votre filtre LG® tous les 6 mois (ou tous les 760 litres).

Fraîcheur

Conservez la saveur des aliments

La technologie de contrôle de la température et de refroidissement garde vos aliments frais longtemps.

La partie supérieure de l’image montre la récolte de laitue dans un champ. La partie inférieure de l’image montre une salade fraîche dans une assiette ronde. Les légumes dans ces deux images sont connectés de manière naturelle comme s’ils n’étaient qu’une image.

Gardez les aliments frais jusqu'à 7 jours*

Le LinearCooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température dans une plage de ±0,5 ℃.

On voit un graphique au-dessus de divers légumes. Ce graphique affiche la température, et il n’y a pas de déviation, ce qui explique que LG Linear Cooling peut réduire la différence de température des réfrigérateurs.

Multi Air Flow™

Grâce aux buses de ventilation placées à tous les étages, vos aliments conservent une fraîcheur optimale quel que soit l’endroit où vous les placez.

À l’intérieur du réfrigérateur rempli d’ingrédients, des flèches bleues, représentant le froid, sont affichées en-dessous, des deux côtés, et sur l’ensemble.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à mesurer le temps qu'il a fallu pour atteindre le taux de réduction de poids de 5 % du pak choi sur l'étagère du compartiment des aliments frais du modèle LGE LinearCooling™ de LGE.

*L'image est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

Organisation intelligente

Fraîcheur modulable

Organisez facilement le rangement des aliments et conservez leur fraîcheur.

Compresseur Smart Inverter™

Une efficacité énergétique sans compromis

Le compresseur Smart Inverter™ ajuste la vitesse du moteur pour refroidir efficacement sans être énergivore* et garantit des performances durables avec sa garantie de 10 ans**.  

Le réfrigérateur est installé dans le mur de la cuisine, et un graphique montre la réduction de la consommation d’énergie en utilisant le Smart Inverter Compressor.

*Basé sur le résultat de test KLT qui compare la consommation d’énergie de norme KS C ISO 15502 entre les modèles LGE R-B601GM(compresseur alternatif conventionnel de LG) et R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

**Garantie de 10 ans sur pièces uniquement.

FAQ

Q.

Que dois-je faire pour installer un réfrigérateur congélateur à plomberie ? 

A.

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez sur le lien ci-dessous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

Q.

Comment modifier le réglage de la température sur mon réfrigérateur congélateur LG ? 

A.

Utilisez le panneau de commande sur la porte ou à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur pour régler la température souhaitée pour votre réfrigérateur ou votre congélateur. Utilisez l'application LG ThinQ™* pour modifier le réglage de la température à distance via votre smartphone pour les modèles pris en charge. 

* Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récent et iOS 8 ou plus récent et requiert l'application ThinQ. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel

Q.

Que dois-je prendre en compte lors de l’achat d’un réfrigérateur congélateur ?

A.

LG propose une large gamme de Réfrigérateurs Congélateurs élégants et dotés de multiples fonctionnalités intelligentes. De l'American au multi-portes, de la technologie InstaView™ Door-in-Door™,  LG propose le réfrigérateur-congélateur idéal pour chaque foyer. Si vous concevez une cuisine, il est facile d'y intégrer l'appareil de vos rêves ; si vous avez un espace existant à combler, il se peut que votre choix soit dicté par l'espace. Une fois que vous avez choisi le réfrigérateur-congélateur qui convient le mieux à votre mode de vie, examinez l'espace de stockage, les technologies de refroidissement innovantes qui permettent de conserver la fraîcheur de vos aliments , les fonctions pratiques comme le Total No Frost (sans givres), le distributeur d'eau et de glaçons et sa LED UVNano, les clayettes rétractables et le système de tiroirs FRESHConverter™. N'oubliez pas de vérifier l'étiquette énergie et la garantie du produit. 

Q.

De quelle taille de réfrigérateur-congélateur ai-je besoin ?

A.

Bien que cela dépende de votre style de vie, en règle générale : le réfrigérateur-congélateur LG Combi (capacité : 340-384 L) suffit normalement pour un petit ménage de 1 à 2 personnes ; Les modèles Slim Multi-Door (506-508 L) conviennent à une famille de 3-4 personnes ; pour une famille plus nombreuse, nous recommandons les modèles spacieux LG Multi-Door ou American Style (capacité 625-705 L). Les modèles multi-portes offrent une largeur supplémentaire pour ranger les tiroirs ou les plateaux. Puisque chez LG, nous souhaitons que chaque client trouve le réfrigérateur-congélateur qui lui convient le mieux, nous proposons une sélection de tailles par gamme.

Q.

Quelle est la différence entre un réfrigérateur à plomberie et sans plomberie ?

A.

LG vous offre un maximum de liberté concernant le placement de votre Réfrigérateur congélateur en proposant des modèles à plomberie et sans plomberie. Un réfrigérateur à plomberie est connecté directement à la distribution d’eau afin d’alimenter le distributeur d’eau et de glaçons. Un réfrigérateur sans plomberie possède un réservoir d’eau rechargeable intégré connecté au distributeur intégré à la porte. Il vous suffit de maintenir le réservoir rempli pour profiter d’eau fraîche du robinet.

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

GSJC40PYE

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    638

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    347

  • Classe d’énergie

    E

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Door-in-Door

    Oui (Door-in-Door)

  • Plomberie

    Plomberie requise

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Finition (porte)

    Silver

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Américain

  • Norme/Profondeur

    Encastrable

  • Classe d’énergie

    E

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    638

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    192

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    417

  • Volume du congélateur (2Star) (L)

    15

  • Volume de la fabrique à glaçe (L)

    14

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Écran LED interne

    Écran Interne

  • Congélation express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    128

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    118

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    620

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    735

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    1 750

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    1 790

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • Door-in-Door

    Oui (Door-in-Door)

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

  • InstaView

    Non

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Non

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Plomberie

    Plomberie requise

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Glaçons et Glace pilée

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Oui (Spaceplus)

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PET

  • Finition (porte)

    Silver

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Blanche

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée (décoration assortie)

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    347

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    36

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    C

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    4

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Balconnet de porte_Tiroir à Fromage

    Non

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806096440285

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    2

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    2 Transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

