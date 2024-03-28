Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG GBB72PZUEN

Réfrigérateur combiné | 384L | 35dB(B) | Door Cooling+ | Compresseur Smart Inverter

LG GBB72PZUEN

Fonctionnement du système Fresh Balancer

Fresh Balancer

Présentation

Découvrez les bénéfices du système Fresh Balancer des réfrigérateurs LG avec notre expert produit.

Démonstration de l'utilisation de la clayette dans le réfrigérateur

Clayette rétractable

Présentation

Découvrez les ajustements et aménagements offerts par la clayette rétractable et rabattable du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Silence à toute épreuve

Les cuisines sont désormais ouvertes sur nos salons. Il est alors important d'avoir un réfrigérateur ultra silencieux qui sait se rendre discret.La technologie du Compresseur LG offre un niveau sonore maîtrisé pouvant descendre jusqu'à 35 Décibels, pour vous assurer un niveau de confort et de tranquillité maximum.

Silence à toute épreuve

La technologie Door Cooling permet de créer un rideau d'air froid

DoorCoolingTM

Un froid homogène plus rapidement

32 plus rapide grace à l'action du rideau d'air froid.

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.

Plat de salade cuisiné dans une assiette en bois

LINEARCooling™

Gardez la fraicheur des aliments plus longtemps

Le compresseur linéaire LG Inverter aide à maintenir l'apparence et le goût des produits frais plus longtemps en réduisant les fluctuations de température.
Etat d'une pomme avec et sans froid homogène

froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Contrôle précis de la température.
Légumes frais dans le bac Fresh Balancer
FRESHBalancerTM

Gestion optimisée de l'humidité

FRESHBalancer™ retient l'humidité en toute sécurité, tandis que les contrôleurs maintiennent l'humidité optimale pour les fruits et les légumes, en fonction du mode que vous avez défini.
Système de clayette rétractable pour placer des éléments volumineux

Clayette Rétractable

Vous pouvez rétracter la clayette en fonction des aliments que vous avez à ranger.

Bouteilles de vin stockées dans le porte bouteilles dédié

Porte bouteille

Le design du porte-bouteilles a été optimisé pour y déposer jusqu'à 4 bouteilles.
Position de la clayette dans le réfrigérateur

Moist Balance Crisper™

La clayette Magic Crisper du bac à légumes possède une structure alvéolée en nid d'abeille qui retient l'humidité. L'humidité des aliments est stockée dans les alvéoles. Elle est redistribuée tout au long de la conservation des fruits et des légumes. Jusqu'à 20% d'humidité en plus.

LG ThinQTM

Contrôle à distance

Avec un smartphone compatible et l'application LG ThinQTM, vous pouvez régler à distance les paramètres de température pour que votre réfrigérateur soit prêt à accueillir vos courses*.

*Compatible avec Android 4,1,2 (JellyBean) ou plus ainsi que iOS 8 ou plus, l'application LG SmartThinQTM est requise. Un Smartphone et une connexion Wifi sont requises.

Déplacement de l'air dans le réfrigerateur

Multi Air Flow

L'air frais circule facilement avec des sorties au niveau de chaque clayette pour gagner en performance avec une descente en température plus rapide. Chaque aliment devient ainsi froid de manière uniforme.

Eclairage LED pour diffuser la lumière

Soft LED

Le système d'éclairage Soft LED permet une meilleure diffusion de la lumière dans l'ensemble du réfrigérateur. Il est 39% plus lumineux que les précédents systèmes mais a été conçu pour être moins éblouissant

Choisissez la température1

FRESHConverterTM

Choisissez la température

FRESHConverterTM maintient dans des conditions optimales votre viande, votre poisson et vos légumes.
Les trois clayettes supérieures du réfrigérateur sont représentées avec un air froid bleu allant du haut vers le bas. Un zoom est effectué sur le fond métalique "Metal Fresh" à travers le rideau d'air froid.

Une finition haut de gamme qui résiste à l'épreuve du temps

Le fond métallique confère un aspect intemporel et haut de gamme à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur.

*Metal Fresh™ est un mot composé dérivé des mots métal laminé, appliqué sur le conduit d'air froid et NatureFresh par les technologies Linear Cooling et Door Cooling+.

*L'utilisation de composants métalliques ne permet pas en soi de conserver plus longtemps la fraîcheur des aliments dans le réfrigérateur.

Consignes de Tri

Consigne tri

www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

DIMENSIONS

Capacité
384 L
Dimensions (LxHxP)
59,5 x 203 x 68,2 cm
Technologie principale
DoorCooling™
Bénéfice additionnel
Silence (35 dB)

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    107

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    OUI

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    SNT

  • Classe d’énergie

    384

  • Type de compresseur

    35

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    LED Uniforme

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    E

  • Classe d’énergie

    384

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    107

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    277

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    74

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    OUI

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    78

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    595×2030×682

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    682

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    2135

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    2030

FONCTIONS

  • LINEAR Cooling

    OUI

  • Porte réversible

    B

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    OUI

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    Poignée intégrée

  • Type de poignée

    OUI

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    35

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    SNT

  • Classe climatique

    Smart Inverter

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    OUI

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    269 kWh

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Lumière

    OUI

  • Balconnet de porte_Tiroir à Fromage

    2

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    3

  • Multi-Air Flow

    1

  • Pure N Fresh

    1

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    OUI

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    LED Uniforme

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    8806091321978

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

