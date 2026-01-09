About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Américain
Multi-portes
Combiné
Deux portes
Une porte

Noir Plus d’informations sur tous les Réfrigérateurs LG

Retrouvez toutes les informations et spécifications des réfrigérateurs LG et choisissez votre réfrigérateur LG parmi notre gamme : standard, américain, double porte…etc. Il existe également des réfrigérateurs compacts pour les cuisines de petite taille.

En savoir plus
Inscriptions

Inscriptions

Offres supplémentaires

Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant pour recevoir nos remises additionnelles

et cumulables avec nos offres en cours !

Offres supplémentaires Je m'inscris !

Notre sélection pour vous

Conseils pratiques, notre laboratoire

Image liée à Utilisez-vous correctement votre lessive

5 recettes de cocktails rafraîchissants avec le LG Instaview door-in-door!

Image de Conseils d’économies d’énergie pour votre réfrigérateur

Le tout nouveau réfrigérateur InstaView™ Door-in-Door® de LG

Image d’utilisation plus intelligente de votre réfrigérateur pour réduire le gaspillage alimentaire

Des recettes qui ont la pêche pour des festins pleins de pep's !

Devenez Membre LG

Profitez gratuitement de nos avantages et nos offres promotionnelles,

ansi que de nos services exclusifs en devenant Membre LG

Se connecterCréer mon compte

Coupon de bienvenue

Profitez de 5% de réduction* sur votre premier achat en devenant membre LG

Paiement personnalisé

Choisissez le moyen de paiement qui vous convient le mieux, profitez d’un paiement via CB en 3x 4x sans frais, ou bien d’un financement en 10x.

Livraison offerte

sur certaines catégories de produits*

Vous avez besoin d’aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous aider en cas de besoin.

Obtenir de l’assistance