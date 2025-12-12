About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV LG 4K UHD | 2025 | 55'' (139 cm) | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8
55UA74006LB EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

TV LG 4K UHD | 2025 | 55'' (139 cm) | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

55UA74006LB EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

TV LG 4K UHD | 2025 | 55'' (139 cm) | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

LG 55UA74006LB
Vue avant d’une TV UHD UA75, logo LG UHD Al dans le coin supérieur. La LG UHD TV représente des textures colorées semblables à de la peinture, réunies.
LG TV LG 4K UHD | 2025 | 55'' (139 cm) | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8, LG 55UA74006LB
Vue arrière de la LG UHD TV UA75.
Vue latérale orientée vers la gauche de la LG UHD TV UA75.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG UHD AI UA75 4K montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
Le processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Le titre évoque la façon dont le processeur offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes.
Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé. Le titre évoque la façon dont la technologie de mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K améliore la résolution, la luminosité et la clarté.
Une photo d’une fille portant un pull rouge divisée en bas du milieu pour montrer le côté gauche en SDR et le côté droit en HDR10 Pro. Le côté droit de l’image est plus net et contrasté comparé au côté gauche de l’image. Le titre explique comment le HDR10 Pro offre une qualité d’image élevée et un contraste plus net.
LG TV avec un écran d’une taille impressionnante fixé sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au style moderne.
Vue avant d’une TV UHD UA75, logo LG UHD Al dans le coin supérieur. La LG UHD TV représente des textures colorées semblables à de la peinture, réunies.
LG TV LG 4K UHD | 2025 | 55'' (139 cm) | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8, LG 55UA74006LB
Vue arrière de la LG UHD TV UA75.
Vue latérale orientée vers la gauche de la LG UHD TV UA75.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG UHD AI UA75 4K montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
Le processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Le titre évoque la façon dont le processeur offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes.
Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé. Le titre évoque la façon dont la technologie de mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K améliore la résolution, la luminosité et la clarté.
Une photo d’une fille portant un pull rouge divisée en bas du milieu pour montrer le côté gauche en SDR et le côté droit en HDR10 Pro. Le côté droit de l’image est plus net et contrasté comparé au côté gauche de l’image. Le titre explique comment le HDR10 Pro offre une qualité d’image élevée et un contraste plus net.
LG TV avec un écran d’une taille impressionnante fixé sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au style moderne.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Technologie UHD
  • Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8
  • WebOS 25
  • Intelligences Artificielles
  • Optimiseur de Jeu & Tableau de Bord
Plus
Logo « Gagnant » du iF Design Award

Gagnant du iF Design Award

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards® se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA® (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

La LG UHD TV est légèrement inclinée vers la gauche et représente des marbres colorés placés dans différentes couleurs, rose, bleu et violet. Le logo processeur alpha 7 AI 4K est situé dans le coin inférieur droit de la TV. Le logo du LG UHD AI se trouve dans le coin en bas à gauche. Le texte est également visible, alimenté par le processeur IA alpha LG.

La LG UHD TV est légèrement inclinée vers la gauche et représente des marbres colorés placés dans différentes couleurs, rose, bleu et violet. Le logo processeur alpha 7 AI 4K est situé dans le coin inférieur droit de la TV. Le logo du LG UHD AI se trouve dans le coin en bas à gauche. Le texte est également visible, alimenté par le processeur IA alpha LG.

Une vision claire de chaque détail

Qualité d'imagewebOS sublimé par l'IAQualité de sonDesignDivertissement

Découvrez le processeur alpha 7 AI 4K Gen8, un processeur puissant et intelligent

Cette toute nouvelle version de processeur offre des traitements rapides. Ainsi le processeur alpha 7 AI 4K Gen8 offre une qualité d’image 4K avec une netteté et une profondeur incroyables.

Le processeur alpha 7 AI 4K Gen8 s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci.

Le processeur alpha 7 AI 4K Gen8 s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci.

En comparaison aux modèles LG TV équipés d’un processeur alpha 5. Tests réalisés en interne.

La technologie 4K Super Upscaling donne vie à chaque image

Le processeur, conçu par LG, sublime l'image. Le AI Super Upscalling* analyse les éléments de chaque image pour optimiser la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté.

Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé.

Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé.

* AI Super Upscaling : Super mise à l'échelle via IA. La qualité de l’image mise à l’échelle varie selon la résolution de la source

HDR10 Pro

Des couleurs réalistes et une luminosité éclatante qui améliorent la qualité d'image vers une toute nouvelle dimension. Une qualité d'image exceptionelle et des constrastes précis.

Une photo d’une fille portant un pull rouge divisée au centre pour montrer le côté gauche en SDR et le côté droit en HDR10 Pro. Le côté droit de l’image est plus net et contrasté comparé au côté gauche de l’image.

Une photo d’une fille portant un pull rouge divisée au centre pour montrer le côté gauche en SDR et le côté droit en HDR10 Pro. Le côté droit de l’image est plus net et contrasté comparé au côté gauche de l’image.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 » standard.

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération

En savoir plus
Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID* de LG reconnaît la voix de chaque utilisateur lors d'une commande vocale et vous offre des recommandations personnalisées.

*AI Voice ID disponible via l'application LG ThinQ. Un contenu restreint peut être affiché selon la région et de la connectivité du réseau.

*La prise en charge de AI Voice ID peut varier selon le pays et la région et est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD à partir de webOS 24.

*Voice ID est disponible sur les Apps LG, le Game Portal, l’accueil ainsi que les rubriques Tableau de bord, Sport, Télétravail, Musique et sur l’assistant d’image personnalisé.

Gros plan d’une TV LG montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’une TV LG montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

La recherche vocale et son IA intégrée comprend vos demandes. La recherche vocale AI Search* vous répond avec des recommandations personnalisées. Microsoft Copilot™ vous apporte des éléments supplémentaires.

* La recherche vocale via IA est disponible à partir des gammes UHD 2024. Une connexion internet est requise. La commande vocale est disponible via l'application LG ThinQ.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran d'un TV LG. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran d'un TV LG. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec l'AI Chatbot via l'application LG ThinQ et trouvez réponse à toutes vos demandes, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. Il comprend votre besoin pour vous apporter la réponse adaptée.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple appui court sur le bouton AI de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge, qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés comprennent vos préférences en passant en revue avec vous jusqu'à 1,6 milliard images possibles. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée un mode image personnalisé, rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions d'options possibles, l’IA crée le mode son qui vous ressemble.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Bénéficiez d'une évolution majeure de votre interface pendant 5 ans, avec le primé* web:OS Re:New Program

Continuez à profiter des dernières fonctionnalités et des derniers logiciels grâce à des évolutions anuelles. Gardez l'esprit libre: webOS, remporte le prix de l'innovation au CES 2025 dans la catégorie cybersécurité, il protège votre vie privée et vos données.

* Prix de l'innovation CES 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program = Program Re:Nouveau.

*Disponibles sur modèles OLED 2022 et ultérieurs et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs (dont gammes UHD 2025 et ultérieurs).

*Il prend en charge jusqu'à 4 évolutions majeures de l'interface sur 5 ans à partir de la version initiale de webOS du produit. La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

*Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

Découvrez ce que LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Télécommande de TV devant un écran de LG TV avec Home Hub. Toutes les fonctionnalités et commandes sur d’autres appareils intelligents sont affichées.

LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison connectée.

Contôlez facilement divers objets connectés LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison connectée avec cette fonctionnalité pratique ultime, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif.

*Les TV LG sont compatibles avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour LG ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile LG ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

AI Sound Pro clarifie votre son pour un effet percutant

* Dynamic Sound Booster = Amplificateur de son dynamique.

* AI Clear Sound = Son clair via IA. AI Clear Sound doit être activé par le biais du menu Mode son.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute

Enrichissez votre univers sonore avec la LG TV et la barre de son LG

*La barre de son est vendue séparément.

L'interface du contrôle de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle. Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour. Les modèles de barre de son compatibles avec la TV peuvent varier selon la région et le pays.L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

Trouvez la meilleure paire LG Soundbar et LG TV

TV ultra grande taille

Profitez de tous vos films, sports et jeux préférés sur une TV LG ultra grande taille. Faites l’expérience de la haute résolution sur un très grand écran.

LG TV avec un écran d’une taille impressionnante fixé sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au style moderne.

LG TV avec un écran d’une taille impressionnante fixé sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au style moderne.

*La gamme UA75 est disponible dans une taille maximale de 86 pouces, L'unité de mesure utilisée peut varier selon la région.

Design fin

Ajoutez une touche de modernité avec un design élégant qui s’intègre dans votre intérieur de façon harmonieuse.

LG UHD TV fixée sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon moderne. La LG UHD TV représente un arrière-plan coloré.

LG UHD TV fixée sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon moderne. La LG UHD TV représente un arrière-plan coloré.

*Le design ultra-fin s’applique aux modèles UA75 65/55/50/43 pouces.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Dupliquez le divertissement : utilisez plusieurs écrans avec le multi écran

Profitez au maximum de votre téléviseur grâce au Multi écran. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux et profitez encore plus de votre divertissement.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont identiques.

*Multi View = Séparation de l'écran

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Diffusez une grande variété de contenus. Gratuitement.

Le service de streaming exclusif à LG, LG Channels, propose une vaste sélection de chaînes à la demande et en direct gratuitement à portée de main.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans contrat. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés et sans appareils supplémentaires.

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV avec l’accès à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et désormais l’application Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA à jouer avec la manette aux jeux casual jouables avec votre télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

Une puissante expérience de jeu

Vivez une expérience de jeu optimale avec VRR. Profitez de votre jeu sans latences, sans enntraver vos performances.

Des mains tenant la manette devant un écran montrant un jeu vidéo de voiture de course. Le logo VRR se trouve dans le coin supérieur gauche et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

Des mains tenant la manette devant un écran montrant un jeu vidéo de voiture de course. Le logo VRR se trouve dans le coin supérieur gauche et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

*Fonctionne uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge des fréquences de rafraîchissement à partir de 60Hz

FILMMAKER MODE Ambiant

Vivez l’expérience Cinéma telle que pensée par le réalisateur. Les films prennent vie dans votre Home Cinéma grâce au FILMMAKER MODE™ avec compensation de la lumière ambiante, capable de s'adapter à l'éclairage de votre environnement pour rester au plus près possible de l'intention du réalisateur.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur une LG NanoCell TV. En bas à gauche de l’image, on voit un logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur une LG NanoCell TV. En bas à gauche de l’image, on voit un logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

*Images simulées pour illustration. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.
*La disponibilité des services varie selon la région et le pays.
*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie d'écran - Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Technologie d'écran - Taux de rafraichissement

    60Hz Natif

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur

    Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • Dimensions et poids - Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Dimensions et poids - Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    11,5

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    60Hz Natif

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096531297

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Dashboard Gaming)

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (Jusqu'à 60Hz)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes

  • Processeur

    Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    11,5

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 360 x 845 x 142

  • Poids carton (kg)

    15,8

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 236 x 780 x 230

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    1 086 x 230

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    11,6

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 200

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Oui

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Google Home / Hub

    Oui

  • Home Hub

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Compatible (nécessite Magic Remote)

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Multi écran

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Voice ID

    Compatible (nécessite Magic Remote)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (détachable)

  • Télécommande

    Standard

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Voir le manuel)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Yes (Lecture bidirectionnelle)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Mise à niveau automatique du volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

BROADCASTING

  • Reception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Réception TV numérique

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Câble), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Port Ci+

    1ea (A l'exception des UK et de l'Irlande)

  • Port Ethernet

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Port HDMI

    3ea (prend en charge eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1ea

  • Port USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Inférieure à 0.5W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Notre sélection pour vous