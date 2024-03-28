Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
75'' (189 cm) | LG Nanocell TV | UHD | α7 Gen4 AI 4K
75NANO866PA NEW.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 5.6

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG 75NANO866PA

75'' (189 cm) | LG Nanocell TV | UHD | α7 Gen4 AI 4K

(8)

75NANO866PA NEW.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 5.6
LG 75NANO866PA

75'' (189 cm) | LG Nanocell TV | UHD | α7 Gen4 AI 4K

(8)
Une vue avant du téléviseur LG NanoCell
Toutes les caractéristiques

IMAGE

  • Categorie

    NANOCELL 4K UHD

  • Taille de l'écran en pouces (cm)

    75'' (189 cm)

  • Définition

    3840*2160 (4K UHD)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    TM200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)

  • Technologie écran

    LED / LCD

  • NanoCell Display

    Oui

  • Gestion du rétroéclairage

    Edge Led

  • Processeur Vidéo

    Alpha 7 Gen4 AI 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    Oui

  • AI Picture

    Oui

  • Capteur de luminosité AI Brightness

    Oui

  • Auto Genre Sélection / Scene Detection

    Oui/Non

  • Précision des couleurs

    Oui

  • Billion Rich Color

    Oui

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Oui

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • HDR - Compatibilité HDR10

    Oui

  • HDR - Compatibilité HDR HLG

    Oui

  • HDR - Compatibilité HDR Dolby Vision IQ

    Oui

  • HDR - Upscaller HDR

    Oui

  • HDR - Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - HGIG

    Oui

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - G-Sync / Freesync

    Non / Oui

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - ALLM (Auto Low Latency mode)

    Oui

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - 4K HFR (120 IPS)

    Oui

  • CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - Optimiseur de jeu

    Oui

DESIGN

  • Design

    Design fin, dos plat, dark steel

  • Cadre

    4 side Cinema Screen

  • Type de pied

    1 Pôle

  • Compatible Gallery Stand

    Non

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    Oui

  • Smart TV - Plateforme Smart TV

    webOS 6.0

  • Smart TV - Processeur Smart TV

    Quad

  • Intelligence Artificielle - LG ThinQ

    Oui

  • Intelligence Artificielle - Google Assistant Intégré / Works with

    Oui/Oui

  • Intelligence Artificielle - Amazon Alexa Intégré / Works with

    Oui/Oui

  • Magic Explorer / Next Picks

    Oui / Oui

  • Compatibilité Homekit

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Homekit - Home Dashboard

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Homekit - Compatibilité Apple Airplay2

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Homekit - Compatibilité Miracast

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Navigateur internet

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - 360 VR

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Quick Access (Raccourci télécommande)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Music Player

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Mode Galerie

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Application Smartphone

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - LG Channels

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Sport Alert

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - LG Content Store (catalogue d'applications)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Multi-view (PIP)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Reconnaissance langage naturel

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités - Contrôle vocal main libre

    Non

  • Fonctionnalités - Fonction télécommande Universelle

    Oui

FONCTIONS MULTIMÉDIA

  • Network File Browser

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe

    Oui

  • Timeshift (contrôle du direct)

    Oui

  • Double Tuner

    Non

  • Mode Hotel Simplifié

    Oui

RECEPTION

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • HbbTV

    Oui

  • Certifié Canal Ready & Fransat

    Oui (CI+)

FORMATS RECONNUS

  • Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Voir manuel)

  • Vidéos

    VC-1 Advanced Profile (except WMVA); VC-1 Simple and Main Profiles; Xvid(except 3 warp-point GMC), H.264/AVC, Motion Jpeg, HEVC, VP8, VP9, MPEG-1-2-4

  • Compatibilité HEVC

    Oui (4K@120P, 10bit)

  • Compatibilité VP9

    Oui (4K@60p, 10bit)

CONFORT

  • Verrouillage parental

    Oui

  • Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)

    Oui

  • Télétexte

    Oui (2000/pages)

  • Sous-titres

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Nombre de HDMI

    4 (Côtés)

  • Nombre de HDMI - Compatibilité HDMI

    2 HDMI 2.0 et 2 HDMI 2.1

  • Nombre de HDMI - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Oui (HDMI 3)

  • Nombre de HDMI - Norme ARC

    eARC

  • Port USB (Arrière/Côté)

    2 (Arrière)/1 (Côté)

  • Port Ci+

    CI+ 1.4

  • Prise antenne

    4 (Arrière, RF/Sat)

  • Entrée composite (AV)

    Non

  • Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr) + Audio

    Non

  • Entrée Péritel

    Non

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    Oui

  • Sortie casque / Jack 3.5 mm

    Oui

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (V5.0)

  • Port Ethernet RJ45 (LAN)

    Oui

  • Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Non

  • Wifi (type)

    Oui (802.11ac)

  • Compatibilité WiSA Speakers

    Oui 2.1

CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO

  • Puissance Audio (WF : Caisson Basses)

    40W

  • Système d'enceintes

    2.2ch

  • Conversion audio virtuelle

    5.1 ch

  • Barre de son intégrée

    Non

  • Compatible Enceinte et Casque bluetooth

    Oui

  • LG Sound Sync Wireless

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Surround

    Oui

  • Paramétrage automatique audio

    Oui

  • Son simultané TV/Casque

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES - Décodeur Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES - Décodeur DTS

    Non

  • TECHNOLOGIES - DTS Virtual X

    Non

  • TECHNOLOGIES - AI Sound

    Oui (AI Sound)

  • Amplification des voix (Clear Voice)

    Clear Voice

  • Ajustement auto du son

    Non

ACCESSOIRES

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - Télécommande

    Oui (Magic Remote MR21)

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - Accroche Murale Incluse

    Non

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - NFC (Magic Tap)

    Non

  • ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION - Kit pieds

    Non

  • Compatible VESA

    400 / 400

ECO

  • Consommation en mode veille

    0,5 W

  • Consommation /1000h SDR en marche

    130 kWh/1000h

  • Consommation /1000h HDR en marche

    217 kWh/1000h

  • Alimentation

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Classe énergétique SDR (de A à G)

    G

  • Classe énergétique HDR (de A à G)

    G

  • Quantité de mercure

    0 mg

  • Présence de plomb

    Oui

INFORMATIONS COMPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Poids TV sans pied

    36,6 Kg

  • Poids TV avec pied

    40 Kg

  • Poids TV dans carton

    50,2 Kg

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H)

    1675 / 45 / 964 mm

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (L×l×H)

    1675 / 405 / 1043 mm

  • Dimensions du carton (L×l×H)

    1820 / 253 / 1205 mm

  • Gencod EAN

    8806091152152

  • Indice de réparabilité

    5,6/10

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

