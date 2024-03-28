Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
TV LG OLED evo G4 | 77 pouces (195 cm) | 2024 | Smart TV 4K UHD
OLED77G45LW EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG OLED77G45LW

TV LG OLED evo G4 | 77 pouces (195 cm) | 2024 | Smart TV 4K UHD

(5)
Vue de face avec la TV OLED evo LG, OLED G4, emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 11 ans et logo de la garantie de panneau de 5 ans à l’écran, ainsi que de la barre de son dessous

Un savoir-faire perfectionné avec expertise au fil des années

Des années marquées par l'innovation. La technologie LG OLED, alliée à un processeur Alpha unique, conçu pour l'OLED, pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets

*Images simulées.

Un emblème doré indiquant LG OLED N°1 OLED TV depuis 11 ans, sur un fond noir. Un projecteur illumine l’emblème, et le ciel se remplit d’étoiles abstraites dorées.

Le N°1 mondial des TV OLED*

11 ans plus tard,
toujours au sommet

LG OLED, notre ascension se poursuit

*LG OLED TV est la marque de téléviseurs OLED la plus vendue (volume de vente monde aux distributeurs, période 2013-2023) depuis 11 années consécutives selon Omdia.

En quoi le LG OLED evo est-il unique ?

Le processeur alpha 11 AI 4K de LG au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant de la lumière violette et rose. One Wall Design de LG OLED G4 et de la barre de son LG, fixés à plat sur le mur dans un espace de vie moderne. LG OLED Care+ et logo de garantie du panneau de 5 ans sur fond noir. Brightness Booster Max avec l’image d’une baleine sautant hors de l’eau, face à une nuit étoilée.

*One Wall Design = Design au plus près du mur

**OLED Care+ = Entretien OLED

***Brightness Booster Max = Amplicateur de luminosité Max

****Barre de son LG vendue séparément

Processeur alpha 11 AI 4K

11 années d’expertise réunies
dans un processeur

Un processeur entièrement dédié aux téléviseurs LG OLED, qui redéfinit votre expérience grâce à un apprentissage en profondeur, aux graphismes et aux vitesses de traitement.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x*

Amélioration des performances d'IA 

7,7x*

Optimisation des graphismes

2,8x*

Vitesse de traitement

*En comparaison aux TV LG conventionnels équipés du processeur α5 AI.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

L’intelligence redéfinie l’expérience LG OLED

Le LG OLED est un espace de vie moderne qui offre des performances musicales à l’écran. Des ondes circulaires bleues représentant la personnalisation entourent le téléviseur et l’espace. Une femme aux yeux bleus perçants et avec un haut orange sur un fond sombre. Des lignes rouges représentant les améliorations apportées par l’IA couvrent une partie de son visage, éclatent et détaillé, tandis que le reste de l’image semble terne. Un TV LG OLED, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*AI Customization = Personnalisation IA 

**Images simulées

Une image adaptée à vous

Sélectionnez vos images préférées parmi une séléction, et l’assistant d’image IA crée une image ajustée à vos préférences, avec jusqu'à 85 millions de possibilités, puis la sauvegarde sur votre profil.

Le TV OLED LG dans un appartement moderne. Une grille apparaît sur l’image comme un scan de l’espace, puis des ondes sonores bleues se projettent depuis l’écran, remplissant toute la pièce de son.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal
remplit votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

Un TV LG OLED et une barre de son LG dans un espace de vie moderne de nuit. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

nuit

Un TV LG OLED et une barre de son LG dans un espace de vie moderne de jour. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

jour

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

AI Picture Pro*

Chaque image est bluffante
de réalisme

AI Super Upscaling**

L’Intelligence Artificielle règle la résolution

Après avoir classifié l'image, réduit le bruit et optimisé la résolution, l'IA rehausse les scènes de manière réaliste.

AI Director Processing***

Préserve les couleurs pour créer une ambiance

Appréciez vos films avec les gradations de couleurs et les nuances émotionnelles voulues par le réalisateur. 

*AI Picture Pro = Image Pro IA

**AI Super Upscaling = Super mise à l’échelle IA

***AI Director Processing** = Traitement du réalisateur via IA

****Images simulées.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails
de l'environnement sonore

Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Son Virtuel Surround en 11.1.2

Une expérience audio réaliste envahit votre espace

Faites l’expérience du système sonore Virtual Surround 11.1.2 offrant une immersion exceptionnelle.

Une femme chante, un micro dans la main, et des graphiques circulaires orange autour de sa bouche montrent le paysage sonore.

AI Voice Remastering**

Les voix se détachent des arrières-plans animés

Même durant les scènes d’action les plus palpitantes, profitez clairement des dialogues du personnage principal.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour de la moto.

Dynamic Sound Boost***

Un son percutant et retentissant

La nouvelle génération du processeur IA vous offrent un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

La TV OLED LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour des micros et des instruments.

Calibration automatique du son

Le son s’adapte à ce que vous regardez

La calibration automatique du son équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une grande clarté.

*AI Sound Pro = Son Pro IA

**AI Voice Remastering = Traitement IA des voix

***Dynamic Sound Boost = Boosteur de son dynamique.Images d’écran simulées.

****Le Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround et le AI Voice Remastering sont uniquement disponibles avec le processeur alpha 11 AI.

*****AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booser et Virtual Surround doivent être activés par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.

******Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Brightness Booster Max*

Désormais jusqu'à 150%** plus lumineux

L'alliance de l'algorithme boostant la luminosité et d'une puissante architecture de contrôle de la lumière apporte jusqu'à 150%** de luminosité en plus

*Brightness Booster Max =  Amplificateur de luminosité Max

**Jusqu’à 150% plus lumineux s’applique aux 55/65/77/83’’ G4 en comparaison à un modèle LG OLED non evo, mesures effectuées sur un écran blanc sur une fenêtre de 3% de la surface. Le modèle 97'' n'est pas concerné.

***Jusqu’à 70% plus lumineux s’applique aux 55/65/77/83’’ G4, en comparaison aux TV LG OLED B4.

****La luminosité varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

*****Images d’écran simulées.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

*SUPER BLACK = SUPER NOIR

Des contraste infinis créent des images sublimes

Les scènes prennent vie, même lorsque les ombres les plus obscures et les lumières les plus brillantes s’entremêlent.

Une scène dans une ville animée en début de soirée, riches en couleurs et contrastes.

100% de Volume* et de Fidélité des Couleurs**

Les scènes brillent grâce à des couleurs réalistes

Le volume de couleur à 100 %* booste la richesse des couleurs, tandis que la fidélité des couleurs à 100 %** préserve les nuances pour un effet au plus près du réel.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

**La dalle LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

LG OLED Care+ et logo de garantie du panneau de 5 ans sur fond noir.

OLED Care+

La sérénité prime

Couvert par OLED Care* et une garantie pièce de la dalle OLED de 5 ans**.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED.

**Pendant les 2 premières années, la Garantie légale Standard couvre la main d'oeuvre et les pièces de l'entièreté du produit. La Garantie supplémentaire de la dalle OLED commence à l'expiration de la Garantie légale Standard, pour une période de 3ans, et couvre seulement la dalle OLED. La main d'oeuvre sera payante. Voir modalités sur https://www.lg.com/fr/tvs-oled/2023/oled-warranty/. 

La TV OLED LG, OLED G4 affichant une œuvre d’art abstraite et élégante et une barre de son LG à plat contre le mur dans un espace de vie moderne.

One Wall Design*

Un design harmonieux avec une installation au plus près du mur

Le TV OLED LG, OLED G4 avec une perspective en angle, contre un mur en marbre, montrant comment elle se fond dans le mur. La TV OLED LG, OLED G4 et la barre de son LG dans un espace de vie, à plat contre le mur avec un orchestre qui joue à l’écran.

Installation épurée, qui ne fait qu'un avec le mur

Se fond dans le mur, pour une installation optimale***.

*One Wall Design = Design au plus près du mur

**Barre de son vendue séparément.

***Selon l’environnement d’installation, un léger écart peut exister entre le téléviseur et le mur. L’installation peut varier. Consultez le guide d’installation pour plus de détails.

****La taille du bord varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

Un téléviseur et une barre de son* en harmonie

Une barre de son LG conçue
pour un TV LG OLED* haut de gamme

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément et le mode contrôle de la barre de son peut varier en fonction du modèle. L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

**Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST : OLED G4, C4 et B4.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

Une large gamme de tailles

Adaptée à tous les modes de vie

Découvrez une large sélection de tailles d'écran, selon vos goûts et votre espace avec une gamme allant de 55 à 97 pouces.

Comparaison des différentes tailles de TV OLED LG, OLED G4, montrant les OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83" et OLED G4 97".

Le logo du programme webOS Re:New sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

WebOS Re:New Program*

Une amélioration de votre TV chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Bénéficiez jusqu'à 4 versions mise à jour de l'interface webOS pendant 5 ans, et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG. 

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Pour une expérience TV unique

Découvrez une expérience TV faite pour vous avec Mon Profil, l’Assistant d’image personnalisé, l’IA Concierge et les Quick Cards*.

L’écran d’accueil webOS 24 avec Télétravail, Jeu, Musique, Ta et les Catégories sports. Le bas de l’écran montre des recommandations personnalisées sous « Meilleures sélections pour vous. »

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**La disponibilité des fonctions et des menus peuvent varier selon les pays et la date.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

***S'applique aux modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

***Images d’écran simulées.

Découvrez de suberbes films
et jeux d'arcade

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode

Les scènes de film prennent vie de manière réaliste

Transformez vos soirées cinéma. Les images ultra détaillées de Dolby Vision s’associent au FILMMAKER MODE™ pour préserver la vision du réalisateur en optimisant la qualité de l’image tout en garantissant une image sans distorsion et non surtraitée.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur un téléviseur LG OLED. Une citation de Martin Scorsese : « À la maison, chaque film devrait être vu en mode Filmmaker » superpose l’image, avec le logo « Killers of the Flower Moon », le logo Apple TV+ et un logo « prochainement ». Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Images d’écran simulées.

**FILMMAKER MODE est une marque déposée d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Des environnement sonores captivants vous entourent

Écoutez l’action tout autour de vous avec une incroyable clarté, des détails complexes et la profondeur spatiale de Dolby Atmos.

Un espace de vie confortable, faiblement éclairé, un TV LG OLED montrant un couple sous un parapluie, et des graphiques circulaire brillants entourant la pièce. Logo Dolby Atmos dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*Images simulées.

Regardez les films tels que les réalisateurs les créent

En entretien avec Lee Sung Jin, le réalisateur de la série Netflix Acharnés (Beef).

Où Ryusuke Hamaguchi travaille sur ses films récompensés.

L'ultime expérience gaming

Des scènes d'action rapides et fluides

Réduisez les déchirures et les retards d’affichage avec les compatibilités AMD FreeSyncTM Premium et G-SYNCTM, le mode 144Hz*** et le VRR**.

*Certifié pour des « Performances de jeu excellentes » et des temps de réponse exceptionnels, par Intertek.

**Le VRR (taux de rafraîchissement variable) varie de 40Hz à 144Hz, et est une caractéristique certifiée du HDMI 2.1. 

***Le 144Hz est compatible sur les TV OLED G4 en 55/65/77/83 uniquement et avec les jeux ou entrées PC qui supportent le 144Hz.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement, sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à vos jeux favoris

Un incroyable univers de jeux à portée de main. Découvrez une immense bibliothèque de jeux en cloud gaming et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil Boosteroid** qui montre « Trine 4: The Nightmare Price ». Un écran d’accueil GeForce NOW*** montrant cinq différentes vignettes de jeux à droite.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW est requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid est requis.

Les diclaimers ont été ajouté au fur et à mesure

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

  • Processeur

    Processeur α11 AI 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Sortie Audio

    60W

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    4.2 canaux

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 712 x 982 x 24,8

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    37,4

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α11 AI 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120i/s (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes (Assistant d'image personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse), (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (jusqu'à 144 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Oui (intégré)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Contrôle vocal main libre

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Intégrée

  • Multi écran

    Oui (Up to 4 views)

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 11.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    4.2 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 712 x 982 x 24,8

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 712 x 1 039 x 321

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    501 x 321

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    37,4

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    44

  • Poids carton (kg)

    49,0

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 300

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096014431

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.1)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    4 (support du 4K 120 i/s, eARC, VRR, QMS (4 ports))

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Cable IR Blaster

    Oui

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

  • Piles télécommande

    Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

