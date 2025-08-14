LG Heritage Fan: Rediscover the Original, Redesigned for Today

This summer, LG has stirred up a gentle, nostalgia-infused breeze with its classically cool Heritage Fan – a product that bridges the past and the present. The “D-301” fan, along with other iconic LG products of yesteryear, has been lovingly recreated, given a contemporary twist and rereleased to celebrate the company’s pivotal role in shaping the home appliance industry in Korea.

The story behind the fan goes way back. LG’s roots trace to 1947, when LuckyChemical Co. became Korea’s first plastics manufacturer. A little over a decade later, in 1958, the company established Goldstar Co. – the country’s first electronics company. Goldstar helped pioneer the country’s burgeoning home appliance industry, introducing groundbreaking products like the D-301. This electric fan was not only the first to be manufactured domestically, but also became a symbol of modern convenience and national pride. It was Goldstar that opened doors for Korean-made electronics in the global market, and of course, laid the foundations for today’s LG Electronics you know today.