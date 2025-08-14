We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Heritage Fan: Rediscover the Original, Redesigned for Today
This summer, LG has stirred up a gentle, nostalgia-infused breeze with its classically cool Heritage Fan – a product that bridges the past and the present. The “D-301” fan, along with other iconic LG products of yesteryear, has been lovingly recreated, given a contemporary twist and rereleased to celebrate the company’s pivotal role in shaping the home appliance industry in Korea.
The story behind the fan goes way back. LG’s roots trace to 1947, when LuckyChemical Co. became Korea’s first plastics manufacturer. A little over a decade later, in 1958, the company established Goldstar Co. – the country’s first electronics company. Goldstar helped pioneer the country’s burgeoning home appliance industry, introducing groundbreaking products like the D-301. This electric fan was not only the first to be manufactured domestically, but also became a symbol of modern convenience and national pride. It was Goldstar that opened doors for Korean-made electronics in the global market, and of course, laid the foundations for today’s LG Electronics you know today.
To faithfully revive this beloved product, LG took a hands-on approach. The team tracked down original D-301 units still owned by longtime customers – some of whom proudly shared that their vintage fans are still running strong. These well-preserved models became key references in recreating the look and feel of the original while upgrading its internals for today’s users.
The result? The timeless charm of the D-301, reborn as the Heritage Fan – a limited-edition remake that brings together retro design and contemporary technology. From its curved frame and analog dial to the engraved Goldstar crown logo, it stays true to the spirit of the 1960s original. Inside, though, it’s been completely updated with a high-efficiency BLDC motor, whisper-quiet operation and a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 10 hours of cordless use. It’s both a design statement and a practical companion for everyday life.
Though not available for sale, the Heritage Fan has attracted enthusiastic attention online. People appreciated the thoughtful design and nostalgic aesthetic, and some even expressed interest in seeing it made more widely available. What began as a tribute to LG’s legacy has unexpectedly become a talking point across generations.
More than just a product, the Heritage Fan is a celebration of LG’s legacy – its role in shaping the everyday lives of generations and its continued commitment to innovation that feels personal and warm. By reimagining the D-301 for today, LG is honoring where it came from while carrying the Life’s Good spirit into the future.
Because some designs are too good to leave in the past – and some memories are worth reliving with every breeze. To discover more about the Heritage Fan and the story behind its timeless design, visit the dedicated microsite here.
