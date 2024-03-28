Pioneering Future of Logistics With AI-Powered Robot Solutions at MODEX 2024

Impressing visitors to the Distribution Center zone, the LG CLOi CarryBot is a specialized AI-powered logistics robot with autonomous driving capabilities that can collect and transport items within a facility. The LG CLOi CarryBot is available in two types: a Mounting Type capable of sorting and storing various items, and a Rolltainer Type for loading and transporting large, heavy items. Travelling at speeds of up to 1.2 meters per second, LG CLOi CarryBot can swiftly carry goods or materials across expansive logistics warehouses. Thanks to Fast-X, LG’s optimized autonomous driving technology, the CLOi CarryBot is able to safely navigate its way around storage bays and work stations; automatically adjusting speeds in response to actual conditions.

Visitors to LG’s booth at MODEX also had the opportunity to view LG’s high-load logistics robots, which are designed to transport fully-loaded pallets weighing up to 250 kilograms. For convenient management, the company’s pallet-moving robots integrate smoothly with customers’ existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This allows for efficient task allocation, with the WMS able to communicate order information to, and explore optimal routes for, each robot connected to the system.