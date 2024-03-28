We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pioneering Future of Logistics With AI-Powered Robot Solutions at MODEX 2024
At MODEX 2024, North America’s premier logistics exhibition, LG demonstrated its strong commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the global logistics industry. The company’s standalone booth featured a wide range of customized solutions for modern warehousing and smart factory environments – from order-picking robots to robot control systems incorporating high-speed communications technologies.
LG’s innovative AI-powered industrial robots headline a diverse lineup of solutions that can help fulfillment logistics companies enjoy a seamless digital transformation (DX). Consisting of two zones – the Distribution Center and Smart Factory – the company’s booth at MODEX provided real-world scenarios clearly illustrating the immense value and operational efficiency that LG’s robots can deliver.
Impressing visitors to the Distribution Center zone, the LG CLOi CarryBot is a specialized AI-powered logistics robot with autonomous driving capabilities that can collect and transport items within a facility. The LG CLOi CarryBot is available in two types: a Mounting Type capable of sorting and storing various items, and a Rolltainer Type for loading and transporting large, heavy items. Travelling at speeds of up to 1.2 meters per second, LG CLOi CarryBot can swiftly carry goods or materials across expansive logistics warehouses. Thanks to Fast-X, LG’s optimized autonomous driving technology, the CLOi CarryBot is able to safely navigate its way around storage bays and work stations; automatically adjusting speeds in response to actual conditions.
Visitors to LG’s booth at MODEX also had the opportunity to view LG’s high-load logistics robots, which are designed to transport fully-loaded pallets weighing up to 250 kilograms. For convenient management, the company’s pallet-moving robots integrate smoothly with customers’ existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This allows for efficient task allocation, with the WMS able to communicate order information to, and explore optimal routes for, each robot connected to the system.
Inside the Smart Factory zone, LG exhibited robots, such as the Mobile Manipulator, that can play an active role in enhancing efficiency in smart factories. An autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the Mobile Manipulator is designed to improve productivity and quality control. This solution features multi-joint articulated arms that are capable of performing a range of complex actions. Unlike conventional robots, which can only handle a single task, the Mobile Manipulator can complete a wide variety of jobs, including transporting parts, assembling products and conducting quality inspections across diverse processes. It can also move autonomously between stations on a production line as and when required.
What’s more, LG introduced its brand-new robotic logistics platforms and solutions for smart factories, such as the Flex-RPS (Robotic Production System). Utilizing ‘collaborative’ robots that combine mobility with the attributes of multi-joint, single-arm robotic solutions, Flex-RPS can be installed and moved between different production or logistics areas, offering a new level of flexibility and operational efficiency. Additionally, LG showed off its low-floor AMR, which can help speed up workflow with its enhanced pallet-lifting capabilities.
LG has also introduced solutions, accompanied by LG’s private 5G network, that eventually increases the operational efficiency of logistics and smart factories. By leveraging the fast transmission speed and low latency of 5G, the solutions not only establish optimized movement routes for multiple logistics robots, moving simultaneously, but also prevent safety accidents using real-time monitoring and control.
With its showcase at MODEX 2024, LG underscored its dedication to pioneering innovative solutions for the logistics industry. LG will continue to apply its technology and design expertise, and its deep understanding of its customers’ needs, to usher in a brand-new era in logistics automation.
