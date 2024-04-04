Seizing an Automated and Productive Future With Robots Built to Serve

From the best restaurants to the most expansive and complex warehouses, service and industrial robots are reshaping countless industries through impactful and groundbreaking advancements that bring the autonomous future a step closer. Enhanced efficiency, productivity and cost savings are just a few advantages of service and industrial robots.

In line with this, LG recently revealed its strategic investment in Bear Robotics as it doubles down on its commitment to advancing the capabilities of its service robotics, one of the company’s most promising business areas.