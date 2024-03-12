We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] AIDD Washer Special Offer
25/01/2025 ~ 12/02/2025
Get the Klook e-Voucher* when purchase the below washer models :
(Need to register to redeem the Klook e-Voucher)
|Model
|Klook e-Voucher Amount
|Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™
FWT1310GB
|HK$1,000
|11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine
FV9M11W4
|HK$500
|LG Vivace 10.5KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washer
F-C14105V2W
|HK$500
LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
|HK$300
|LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
F-C12085V2B
|HK$300
|LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)
F-C1208V4W
|HK$300
|LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
FV7V11W4
|HK$200
|10.5 kg Front Load Washing Machine
F-14105V2W
|HK$200
|LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)
FV7S90V2
|HK$200
|8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine
F-12085V4W
|HK$200
LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine
|HK$200
LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine
|HK$200
|11KG Top Load Washing Machine
TS11BP
|HK$200
*For e-Voucher redemption period :
1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase
2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days
3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days
4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the e-Voucher/ Extra Warranty Confirmation to eligible customer email within 30 days
For more details of registration methods and details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/promotion-gift
*Please contact LG Redemption Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3580 2908 if you failed to receive any feedback after 30 days of redemption registration
