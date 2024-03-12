About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] AIDD Washer Special Offer

25/01/2025 ~ 12/02/2025

Get the Klook e-Voucher* when purchase the below washer models :

(Need to register to redeem the Klook e-Voucher)

    ModelKlook e-Voucher Amount
    Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™
    FWT1310GB    		HK$1,000
    11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine
    FV9M11W4    		HK$500
    LG Vivace 10.5KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washer
    F-C14105V2W    		HK$500

    LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
    FV9A90W2

    		HK$300
    LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
    F-C12085V2B    		HK$300
    LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)
    F-C1208V4W    		HK$300
    LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
    FV7V11W4    		HK$200
    10.5 kg Front Load Washing Machine
    F-14105V2W    		HK$200
    LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)
    FV7S90V2    		HK$200
    8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine
    F-12085V4W    		HK$200

    LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine
    F-1208V4W

    		HK$200

    LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine
    F-1208V5W

    		HK$200
    11KG Top Load Washing Machine
    TS11BP    		HK$200

    *For e-Voucher redemption period :

    1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase

    2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days

    3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days

    4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the e-Voucher/ Extra Warranty Confirmation to eligible customer email within 30 days

     

    For more details of registration methods and details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/promotion-gift

    *Please contact LG Redemption Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3580 2908 if you failed to receive any feedback after 30 days of redemption registration

    Return to promotion