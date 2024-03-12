*For e-Voucher redemption period :

1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase

2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days

3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days

4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the e-Voucher/ Extra Warranty Confirmation to eligible customer email within 30 days

For more details of registration methods and details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/promotion-gift

*Please contact LG Redemption Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3580 2908 if you failed to receive any feedback after 30 days of redemption registration