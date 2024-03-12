We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Combo Washer / Dryer & Dehumidifier Package Offer
15/06/2024 ~ 15/07/2024
Purchase any Combo Washer / Dryer (1 pcs) + any Dehumidifier (1 pcs), can enjoy extra 20% off discounts
LG Combo Washer / Dryer
- 8KG 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine FMKA80W4
- LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9A90W2
- LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
- LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2B
- LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C1208V4W
- LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2W
- LG Vivace 10.5KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C14105V2W
- 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea) RH10V9AV2W
LG Dehumidifer
*Discounts will only be appplicable to order with 1 x Combo Washer / Dryer and 1 x Dehumidifer. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order
