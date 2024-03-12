About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] Combo Washer / Dryer & Dehumidifier Package Offer

15/06/2024 ~ 15/07/2024

Purchase any Combo Washer / Dryer (1 pcs) + any Dehumidifier (1 pcs), can enjoy extra 20% off discounts

LG Combo Washer / Dryer

  • 8KG 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine FMKA80W4
  • LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9A90W2
  • LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
  • LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2B
  • LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C1208V4W
  • LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2W
  • LG Vivace 10.5KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C14105V2W
  • 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea) RH10V9AV2W

LG Dehumidifer

  • 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0
  • 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
  • 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE0
  • 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
  • 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifie MD19GQGA1
  • 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD16GQSA1

*Discounts will only be appplicable to order with 1 x Combo Washer / Dryer and 1 x Dehumidifer. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order

